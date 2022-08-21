LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
Getty Images

100 years ago

The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.

Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

Recommended for you