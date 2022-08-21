The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.
75 years ago
Polio was raging in southwestern Idaho, so this week in August 1947 members of the state’s infantile paralysis emergency committee called on the Bonneville County chapter for 70% of its funds to help combat the epidemic. The local chapter responded with a check for $1,113. The vote came at a special meeting called Aug. 20, said Parley Rigby, chairman of the Bonneville County committee. Polio is caused by the poliovirus, which spreads from person to person and can infect and injure the spinal cord leading in some cases to paralysis or death. The disease was eradicated from the United States following the creation of an inactivated polio vaccine in the 1950s. Federal estimates show that 86.6% of Idaho kindergarteners were up to date on their polio vaccinations in the 2020-2021 school year. That was the lowest rate in at least a decade and fell short of the U.S. median rate of 93.4%.
50 years ago
Congressman Orval Hansen announced this week in 1972 that Industrial Contractors Inc. of Idaho Falls had been awarded at $1.35 million contract by the Department of the Army for a project at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant at Kingsport, Tenn. A Republican, Hansen served three terms in Congress and was noted for his support of Idaho National Laboratory and for working with fellow Idaho congressmen and senators from both parties on such accomplishments as the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
25 years ago
With summer winding down, the Idaho Falls Braves were headed to Billings this week in 1997 for a three-game series against the Mustangs, battling for the second-half title for the Pioneer League’s Southern Division. The Mustangs had already qualified for league playoffs with their first-half performance but were seeking to sweep both halves for the second time in three years. After three games at Cobb Field in Billings, the two teams were slated to come to Idaho Falls for another three-game series, then go back to Billings for two more games, Aug. 29 and 30. The Aug. 21 game was sponsored by Domino’s Pizza, with free sipper cups to the first 1,000 fans.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
