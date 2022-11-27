With enrollment nearing 900, Rigby school officials were pondering how to keep students fed in order that they might achieve better grades. Most students were bringing their lunches to school. “Plans will probably be made in the near future to serve hot lunches to the school children at a very reasonable price,” the Deseret News reported. “It has been reported by teachers in the Rigby schools that pupils who are classed as shiftless, inattentive or incapable are not properly nourished.” ... Also in the news this week in 1922, John Hunsaker of Rigby was taken into custody in Idaho Falls and charged with resisting arrest, threatening the life of a police officer and having liquor in his possession. The charges stemmed from an incident a few weeks earlier in which Hunsaker allegedly drew a rifle on two officers after they ordered him to turn over a jug he was carrying. He made his escape at the time, but was arrested Nov. 27 by Jefferson County deputies and taken to Idaho Falls to await his preliminary hearing.
75 years ago
The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Sports Committee met this week in 1947 to discuss recreational possibilities for the Taylor Mountain area, with an eye toward comprehensive planning. “The Taylor Mountain ski hill has already undergone considerable development during the past year by a private group of Idaho Falls ski enthusiasts,” the Post-Register reported. “Chamber directors, however, discussed the need of a suitable road to tap the winter recreational and summer commercial possibilities of the area. Construction of a suitable road, and large new accommodations in the area if the need warrants were hinted. The area is also being eyed for economic development because of the mineral deposits in the general area and the fairly large numbers of stock in the district.”
50 years ago
Longtime Idaho Falls resident Paul Anderson made headlines this week in 1972 thanks to a Post-Register feature story on his one-man campaign against litter. Anderson, 83, a retired laborer and son of a professional gambler who moved to Idaho before the 1920s, was well known for pushing a wheelbarrow and lugging a large sack while combing the area for trash and litter. At the end of the day, he would take the refuse to the old city dump site near his house and bury it with permission from the city. “Anderson remembers that when Idaho was still largely in its horse-and-buggy days, there seemed to be more initiative about such things as community cleanliness,” the story said. “‘The streets were kept spic and span and horse troughs — which took the place of car parking spaces — were regularly swept and cleaned,’ he said. While he is appreciative of modern conveniences, Anderson says today’s industrialized society has grown softer and more indifferent. ‘I think television has had a lot to do with it … it has made people lazy,’ he said. … He also derives some pleasure in viewing the increased public concern over the environment in recent years, which he feels is ‘about time.’”
25 years ago
Toni Saunders of Idaho Falls said there might have been some divine intervention in the car problems she experienced during a weekend trip to Boise this week in 1997. Alternator problems delayed her planned return home Sunday, and on Monday, finally on the road, she came across a traffic accident on Goldwater Hill, 15 miles east of Burley. “When she saw a police car and a truck stopped at the accident without an ambulance, she realized her certified nursing assistant experience might be needed, so she stopped and was able to assist the injured woman, Sarah Boyd, 20, Pocatello, until an ambulance from American Falls arrived,” the South Idaho Press reported. Saunders had the truck driver fetch a blood pressure cuff and stethoscope from her vehicle, so she could monitor the woman’s vital signs while waiting for the ambulance. “I really don’t feel like I did any heroics or anything,” she said. “It’s just something you do if you think they need help. I couldn’t pass it by, but that doesn’t make me a hero. It’s a moral obligation.” After transport to the hospital, Boyd was treated for minor injuries and released.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.