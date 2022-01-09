100 years ago
Copy from an ad in the Jan. 9, 1922, Davenport, Iowa, Daily Times, for the Second Owsley Project, Jefferson County Idaho, Near Idaho Falls: “Any American citizen, excepting married women over 21 years of age, can file on 40, 80 or 160 acres of Carey Act irrigated government land in highly improved section of Idaho. You can file now adjoining townsite. By taking advantage of your Carey Act right you can now own an irrigated farm with a $1,500 payment down. Not over 160 acres to any one person. Irrigation project all completed and you can move on land now. Land in same vicinity selling up to $500 per acre. Crops — Fruit, sugar beets, alfalfa, potatoes, etc. Wonderful climate. Hunting and fishing. Electric power line. Telephones and schools on project. Thousands of acres of open range to graze cattle and sheep. Free fence posts. Only ten days’ residence required to prove up and receive patent. Colonization agent will be in Davenport on Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 1922. … Write for full information and appointment. Address Colonization Dept., Second Owelsy Project. Address 735, care Times. YOU MUST ACT QUICK.”
75 years ago
KIFI Radio made its debut in eastern Idaho on Jan. 10, 1947. “Affiliated with the American Broadcasting Company, the local station will bring listeners worldwide news coverage by the Associated Press and will feature such radio stars as Bing Crosby, Paul Whiteman, Kenny Baker, Walter Winchell, Drew Pearson, Elmer Davis, Lily Pons and Henry Morgan,” the Post-Register reported. “The inaugural day will be marked by a special feature Friday at 3:30 p.m. when Miss Jeanne Edwards, 22 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Edwards of 381 Eighth Street, Idaho Falls, becomes the bride of Lt. Commander W.W. Barnes, Jr., navy gunnery officer, on the ABC program ‘I Do.’ The couple will be interviewed on the program prior to the ceremonies and will probably say a few words following the wedding. The actual ceremonies in Chatman Park chapel will not be broadcast. The couple will be flown in a Western Air Lines ‘honeymoon’ special to the Desert retreat hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., for a week’s honeymoon.” KIFI Radio operated at 1400 on the AM dial. James M. Brady, president of the Eastern Idaho Broadcasting Corp., expressed appreciation “to all those who have cooperated to make our opening possible, including officials of the Western Union Telegraph Co. in connection with network facilities.”
50 years ago
The controversy over whether long-haired male students should be allowed to attend classes in the Bonneville School District entered a new round this week in January 1972, with the finalization of existing suspensions and criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union. Bonneville High School Principal Thomas V. Campbell announced that by directive of the board of trustees he had ordered school teachers not to allow in classes three students for violating the district’s hair policy: Kevin and Kim Gelsinger and Kevin Burke. Campbell said school materials used by the students had been taken back and any fees they paid had been refunded. The finalization was made after the three youths —among an original 13 suspended — had previously been allowed to attend classes but without receiving class credit. In Boise, Deputy Attorney General Don Knickrehm, representing the Idaho Human Rights Commission, said efforts to work out an accommodation with the school district had been “unproductive.” At a Jan. 6 meeting in Blackfoot, the ACLU executive committee passed a resolution that stated: “(The) school board is depriving the students of their constitutional rights to an education and is undermining the authority of the state legislature. … We urge the school board to reposition.”
25 years ago
The Idaho High School Activities Association had voted down State Schools Superintendent Anne Fox’s recommendation that rifle and shooting sports be made extracurricular activities in junior and senior high school, but members of the High Plains Pistol and Rifle Association, which met in a little-known shooting range in the basement of Idaho Falls High School, were defending Fox this week in January 1997. “I honestly and truly believe that what shooting sports teach is something you don’t get with team sports,” said Clem Potelunas, the group’s coach. “You’re really out to best yourself, not your opponent.” Olympic gold medalist Launi Meili, originally from Cheney, Wash., said she would love to see shooting become a high school-sponsored sport, but doubted it would ever happen. “We’re facing a lot of challenges in the U.S. with kids and guns and schools,” she said. “It’s hard to get any attention about the positive qualities of the sport.”