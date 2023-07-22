LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
Getty Images

100 years agoWhat might have been an idyllic summer afternoon was grimly marred by the drowning death of 8-year-old Keith Barlow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Truman Barlow. The incident happened July 20 in Willow Creek in Highland Park. According to the story in the Salt Lake Tribune: “The lad, with a group of other boys, had been swimming in the creek just north of the ball park, where a small dam was made as a swimming hole. According to the other lads who were with him, the boy made his way out of his depth and waved for help, but sank before his companions reached him. Physicians and Fire Chief Marker rushed to the scene and endeavored to restore life but were unsuccessful.”

75 years agoPassing through Idaho Falls on July 21, 1948, U.S. Sen. Henry Dworshak said the $2 million appropriation he received from Congress would speed up the construction of the Palisades Dam by a year. He said that if pre-construction problems could be worked out by the Bureau of Reclamation office in Boise, involving water rights disputes with the lower canal companies, actual construction could be started in fiscal year 1949. Otherwise, the dam could not be started before the 1950 fiscal year. In Boise, U.S. Reclamation Commissioner Michael Straus said the bureau was “extremely anxious” to proceed. “But we must have agreement among the upper Snake water users on disposition of certain waters and on the saving of winter water in south central Idaho. When that agreement is reached, construction will begin.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.