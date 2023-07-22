100 years agoWhat might have been an idyllic summer afternoon was grimly marred by the drowning death of 8-year-old Keith Barlow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Truman Barlow. The incident happened July 20 in Willow Creek in Highland Park. According to the story in the Salt Lake Tribune: “The lad, with a group of other boys, had been swimming in the creek just north of the ball park, where a small dam was made as a swimming hole. According to the other lads who were with him, the boy made his way out of his depth and waved for help, but sank before his companions reached him. Physicians and Fire Chief Marker rushed to the scene and endeavored to restore life but were unsuccessful.”
75 years agoPassing through Idaho Falls on July 21, 1948, U.S. Sen. Henry Dworshak said the $2 million appropriation he received from Congress would speed up the construction of the Palisades Dam by a year. He said that if pre-construction problems could be worked out by the Bureau of Reclamation office in Boise, involving water rights disputes with the lower canal companies, actual construction could be started in fiscal year 1949. Otherwise, the dam could not be started before the 1950 fiscal year. In Boise, U.S. Reclamation Commissioner Michael Straus said the bureau was “extremely anxious” to proceed. “But we must have agreement among the upper Snake water users on disposition of certain waters and on the saving of winter water in south central Idaho. When that agreement is reached, construction will begin.”
50 years agoIdaho Falls was on deck this week in July 1973 to become Idaho’s first “Bicentennial Community,” but the state’s Bicentennial Commission had yet to come up with a definition. Director Dr. J. Meredith Neil said the Idaho Falls group had had its application in even before the program was announced, “and it’s a matter of civic pride to become the first Bicentennial Community in the state,” the Associated Press reported. Attorney General W. Anthony Park, chairman of the commission, said Idaho Falls would be given “proper recognition” after “we find out what (that) involves.”
25 years agoA special train carrying high-level radioactive waste from Asia reached its temporary storage site in eastern Idaho on July 23, 1998, safely and without controversy. “We had excellent cooperation and coordination in preparing and training for this shipment,” Acting Energy Secretary Elizabeth Moler said in a statement. “The successful, safe outcome is a credit to all who helped.” The flatbed cars reached the central processing facility at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory at midmorning, the Associated Press reported. The shipment — 299 spent fuel rods in stainless steel containers — was the first of five, totaling just over a metric ton of foreign radioactive waste.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
