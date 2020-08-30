100 years ago
An Aug. 30 altercation at a club on Eagle Rock Street put one man in the hospital and another in custody this week in 1920. A man going by the name of “Chief” received three gunshot wounds but was expected to live, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office told the Daily Post. The shooter, Al Boylin, turned himself in after throwing his gun in the river. Police said the two men quarreled over a ring at which point “Chief became too angry to talk, so he drew his knife and started for Boylin,” the story reported. Several onlookers tried to stop the fight, then, recognizing the futility, fled out the door. Boylin drew his gun and shot Chief, then ran out the back way.
75 years ago
Bonneville County deputies continued to search for clues to the identity of a man whose body was found in the Snake River on the afternoon of Aug. 29, 1945. “Although officers at first expressed the opinion that he may have been the victim of foul play, an autopsy disclosed no bruises or marks on the body,” County Coroner Leo Williams said. The death was determined to have happened Aug. 19, because the victim’s trousers matched the material of a coat found Aug. 20 on the tables in the park on Memorial Drive. The park caretaker Max A. Franz, reported finding the coat, along with a Stetson hat and empty whiskey bottle. Examination of the articles showed that the coat had been purchased in Billings, Montana and the hat had come from Helena, Montana.
50 years ago
Carroll’s, a women’s clothing store at Shoup Avenue and A Street in downtown Idaho Falls, completed an extensive remodeling project this week in 1970. “This renovation culminates several months of work and now makes the Carroll store one of Idaho’s largest complete women’s specialty shops, with over 10,000 square feet of selling and display space all on one floor,” the Post-Register reported. “Among the new additions to the remodeled store is a ‘Young Crowd’ Junior Shop, which is a complete department with new fashion ideas for juniors and junior petites.”
25 years ago
A Dallas man who wooed an Idaho Falls woman online and moved here to marry her was arrested this week in August 1995 on a fraud charge while police continued to investigate the relationship. Kenton Spencer Weston, who’d used the name of “Mr. Innocent” to woo the woman via America Online, was being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond on a charge of fraudulent application for a credit card. Darrell Baldwin, a friend of the bride-not-to-be, said he became suspicious of Weston after Weston said he wanted to invest $2.1 million in Baldwin’s investment company. A check of the credit application revealed “inconsistencies” that included a Social Security number belonging to a man who had been dead since 1981.