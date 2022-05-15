100 years ago
Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
75 years ago
In Idaho Falls this week in May 1947, for their annual meeting, members of the Idaho Reclamation Association learned the new cost estimate for the Palisades Dam was expected to be considerably higher than the $21 million figure from before World War II. The news came from F.M. Clinton, the Bureau of Reclamation’s Columbia Basin engineer. The association’s secretary, William E. Welsh, sought to reassure nervous irrigators and water users. “We should not be unduly alarmed over the future of reclamation development in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest because of the present reductions in reclamation appropriations by the Congress,” he said. “This reduction is brought about by, first, the fact that the congress and the country as a whole are at the time quite economy minded, and, second, there is the basic and fundamental difference between the policies of the Bureau of Reclamation and the thinking of the Congress. … There does seem to be, however, quite general agreement among the leaders of both political parties that reclamation is a recognized national policy and that the West will continue to go forward with a reasonable reclamation program.”
50 years ago
Eastern Idaho youngsters got a reminder this week in 1972 that canal banks can be dangerous places to play. The body of Gene Walter Smith, 8, was found May 12 in a canal where he had slipped from a catwalk the night before. The body was found three-and-a-half blocks from where a friend told police the boy had fallen. Deputies and firemen recovered the body by shutting off the water flow in the canal and stringing wire mesh across the ditch as the water level dropped.
25 years ago
A 16-year-old girl from Shelley High School was reported to be hanging on in a Utah hospital this week in May 1997 after being admitted with symptoms of a bacterial infection thought to be meningitis. Test results were still out, but relatives and others in close contact had been treated with antibiotics as a precaution. “This is not a risk to the general public. It’s not even a risk to students at Shelley High School,” said Karen Cowgill, epidemiologist for the local health department office. If confirmed, it would be the fifth case reported that year in Idaho and the first in Bingham County.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.