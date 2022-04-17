100 years ago
The trial was set to begin this week in 1922 for Clyde and Guy Nelson, charged with first-degree murder in the November 1921 shooting of S.A. Browning, owner of a grocery store at Fourth Street and Lee Avenue. By the end of Friday, April 14, 11 jurors, most of them farmers, had been passed by the state for cause, although one was excused when questions from the defense revealed he was in ill health. By the next day, the pool of prospective jurors had been exhausted, so a special officer was appointed to round up another 30 men to report the morning of April 17. According to the court, the Nelsons shot Browning four times while he was counting receipts from the day. Browning, nephew of gunmaker John M. Browning, managed to get a shot off, wounding Clyde Nelson. The men left the store and went to Guy Nelson’s house, where they telephoned their mother. She telephoned a physician, who tipped off the police. Whether the state would seek the death penalty was still a question at this point in the story.
75 years ago
Don Wilson Drug on Corner Avenue was getting ready for an April 22 grand opening of its “modern fountain room,” according to an ad in the April 17, 1947 edition of the Post-Register. A perfect place to go after seeing Ronald Reagan and Alexis Smith in “Stallion Road” at the Rio. Doubtless there are still a handful of readers who remember hanging out at the municipal swimming pool where the YMCA parking lot now is and enjoying a root beer float or cherry Coke at the soda fountain across the street. If memory serves, the soda fountain was shut down in the late ‘80s and the drug store closed not long afterward.
50 years ago
Two Idaho Falls oil distributors sued the state tax commission this week in 1972 claiming a gasoline tax increase had gone into effect sooner than the law allowed. V-1 Oil Co. and Blair Dean, Inc., alleged that the gasoline tax bill, which raised the tax from 7 to 8.5 cents per gallon, violated the state Constitution, which says no new law shall take effect until 60 days after the end of the legislative session, unless in case of an emergency. The tax had gone into effect April 1, about a week after the Legislature had adjourned. The bill stated that a state of emergency existed. The two dealers disputed the emergency, arguing the state should have waited until July 1. It also called for all taxes increase revenue collected since April 1 should be refunded.
25 years ago
State Schools Superintendent Anne Fox was in Idaho Falls this week with her staff to explain the impact of recent school rules consolidation, approved by the Idaho Legislature in its 1997 session. The message to local educators was that they must come up with their own policies. “You can’t use the state manual as an excuse anymore,” said Darrell Loosle, Fox’s chief deputy. “You need to develop your own guidelines and procedures before problems arise,” he told about 80 superintendents, teachers and school board members. “This is our experiment in local control. It can and must be made to be successful.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”