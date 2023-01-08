LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
The Idaho Falls City Council wrapped up its 1922 business at its Jan. 7, 1923, meeting with all bills paid and a surplus in the coffers. Police Judge Isaac Daniels reported $2,000 fines were collected in calendar year 1922. An ordinance requiring all dairy companies to pay quarterly licensing fees in advance passed on the first reading. H.N. Thornton’s resignation—from what office the Salt Lake Tribune report does not say—was accepted, and F.L. McGrew was named as his successor. Eighty-two applications for licenses of various kinds were read, “but went over without action.” Fire Chief Julius Marker reported three fires in the city in December 1922.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

