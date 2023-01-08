The Idaho Falls City Council wrapped up its 1922 business at its Jan. 7, 1923, meeting with all bills paid and a surplus in the coffers. Police Judge Isaac Daniels reported $2,000 fines were collected in calendar year 1922. An ordinance requiring all dairy companies to pay quarterly licensing fees in advance passed on the first reading. H.N. Thornton’s resignation—from what office the Salt Lake Tribune report does not say—was accepted, and F.L. McGrew was named as his successor. Eighty-two applications for licenses of various kinds were read, “but went over without action.” Fire Chief Julius Marker reported three fires in the city in December 1922.
75 years ago
The Idaho Falls School District announced plans this week in January 1948 for the first public kindergarten program in the city, with support from volunteer fundraising among civic and service clubs. Ida T. Holden, the trustee who proposed the program, said a six-week course, to be inaugurated after the end of the regular school year, would be conducted in every grade school for all children planning to enter school in the fall. “We had hoped to initiate the program earlier, but lack of building space has made necessary this substitute program,” she said.
50 years ago
Three Idaho Falls area girls, all students at Utah State University, were named winners in Seventeen magazine’s 20th annual art competition this week in 1973. Barbara Summers of Ucon won a $50 honorable mention for her artwork illustrating “Hamilton,” a prize-winning story in the magazine. Alice Brown of Idaho Falls tied for third place with an illustration for the same story, receiving $200. First prize honors and $500 went to Dilleen Humphries for her artwork illustrating “The Devil and Claire Moon,” another prize-winning story. All three paintings appeared in the magazine’s January issue, devoted each year to original contributions from talented young people.
25 years ago
With help from a sheriff’s deputy on his own snowmobile, Idaho Falls Police found a snowmobile trail across the rural Sage Lakes area that they believe was left by a man who allegedly robbed the East Idaho Federal Credit Union. According to police, the robber, wearing a black helmet, walked into the credit union lobby, pointed a gun at the teller, ordered everyone on the floor and left with an undisclosed amount—on a snowmobile. The snowmobile, believed to have been stolen, was found abandoned where the robber apparently switched to a car, police said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
