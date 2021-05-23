100 years ago
Idaho Falls played host this week in 1921 to Fred Tolman, engineer for the United States Public Health Service, who had come to inspect the local water supply. To say he was unimpressed would be putting it mildly. “His investigation took him up the river and along the tributary streams that flow into it,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “The conditions that were found here were appalling and if viewed by the citizens of Idaho Falls would make them wish that they were camels and could get along without water. … On some of the streams emptying into the river, Mr. Tolman found the waters lapping around the edges of manure piles and gathering filth as they continued on their way to the main channel. ‘It is almost inconceivable how a progressive city like Idaho Falls can permit such a condition to exist,’ he said. ‘The door is open to an epidemic of a serious nature and after it comes it will be too late to lock it as far as the health of many is concerned. The condition is the worst I have ever seen. It is the poorest advertisement your city could have. With all of your fine advantages, you can scarcely hope to interest people from a distance to locate here with such a water supply to offer them. If you only knew it, the money that you are losing every year by people being turned away from your city on account of the water supply would soon pay many times over for a supply of pure water.’”
75 years ago
Two Ucon boys, ages 9 and 10, were free this week in 1946 after confessing they’d broken into the Union Pacific Railroad depot and stolen $14 in small change. Ucon City Manager Adrian Empey said he and Bonneville County Sheriff Dean Wilkie had questioned several juveniles before getting the truth from the two culprits. “No action will be pressed, as the money was restored to the agent and the youths were severely reprimanded,” Empey said. The incident was one of many break-ins and burglaries reported in the Upper Snake River Valley, from the Rexburg Safeway store to Ririe Drug to seven doctors’ offices in Idaho Falls.
50 years ago
A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of First Street and Ammon-Lincoln Road killed one and injured two others on May 20, 1971. Idaho State Police reported that Martin Collough, 73, was killed when the county weed spray truck he was in failed to stop at the stop sign and slammed into a vehicle operated by Thomas Andrus. Both Andrus, 58, and Guy Dodge, 78, who was in the truck with Collough, were reported in critical condition at LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls. Andrus, principal of Ammon Junior High School, was reportedly pinned inside his pickup camper when the accident happened and was removed by passers-by.
25 years ago
Researchers at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory this week in May 1996 demonstrated a process that successfully separates highly radioactive material to greatly reduce the volume of high-activity waste that would go to a repository. In collaboration with Russian scientists who’d developed the process at the Khlopin Radium Institute in St. Petersburg, engineers for Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies separated radioactive cesium and strontium from a sample of liquid waste. Five Russian scientists attended the demonstration, which saw about 27 ounces of liquid radioactive waste passed through a 24-stage extractor. Project Manager Terry Todd said that after the first separation the liquid waste still contained actinides, such as plutonium and americium that would have to be extracted through a second process. Nevertheless, the test showed the process could be applied to most of INEL’s highly radioactive wastes and certain wastes in Russia, he said.