100 years agoSidney Ricks, 14, son of Lottie Ethelyn Parkinson Ricks of the Butler Island section, played the hero on June 9, 1923, when he rescued his brother from drowning in a canal. According to the newspaper report, “(He) plunged into a big canal 200 feet wide and running a full head of water, swam 300 yards and saved the life of his 8-year-old brother.” Research shows Ricks went on to serve in the Seabees in World War II, married twice and was survived by a daughter when he died in 1995 in Orofino.

75 years agoBefore the Palisades Dam was built in the 1950s, flooding in the South Fork of the Snake River was a very real threat in late spring. This week in 1948, the Post-Register reported the river’s “petulance” appeared to be on the wane. “Peak flow of the river was reached last Friday (June 4) — 30,500 second feet at Heise — and June 6 the river at Heise was checked at 26,700 second feet. Wednesday the river rose to 27,900 second feet but, except for this brief spurt, a steady daily drop in flow has been the rule. The river dropped seven hundred second feet Thursday morning. ‘Inasmuch as the river has been dropping despite hot weather this week, indicates that the river is once again settling down after the peak spring flow,’ Lynn Crandall, district watermaster, reported.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

