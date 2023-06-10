100 years agoSidney Ricks, 14, son of Lottie Ethelyn Parkinson Ricks of the Butler Island section, played the hero on June 9, 1923, when he rescued his brother from drowning in a canal. According to the newspaper report, “(He) plunged into a big canal 200 feet wide and running a full head of water, swam 300 yards and saved the life of his 8-year-old brother.” Research shows Ricks went on to serve in the Seabees in World War II, married twice and was survived by a daughter when he died in 1995 in Orofino.
75 years agoBefore the Palisades Dam was built in the 1950s, flooding in the South Fork of the Snake River was a very real threat in late spring. This week in 1948, the Post-Register reported the river’s “petulance” appeared to be on the wane. “Peak flow of the river was reached last Friday (June 4) — 30,500 second feet at Heise — and June 6 the river at Heise was checked at 26,700 second feet. Wednesday the river rose to 27,900 second feet but, except for this brief spurt, a steady daily drop in flow has been the rule. The river dropped seven hundred second feet Thursday morning. ‘Inasmuch as the river has been dropping despite hot weather this week, indicates that the river is once again settling down after the peak spring flow,’ Lynn Crandall, district watermaster, reported.”
50 years agoThis week in 1973 the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department was holding two men and one woman believed to be involved in a June 4 burglary in Helena, Mont. The suspects, charged with robbing an Osco Drug, were Robert E. Moore, 45, Donald Cheyenne Standish, 19, and Merrill Richer, age unknown. Helena Police Chief said the trio was in possession of a camera and pistols estimated worth $1,500, plus some “rather hard” drugs. Guns bearing Osco Drug stickers were also found. These had been reported stolen to the National Crime Information Center. Williams said his office would attempt to secure a warrant for the three to have them returned to Helena.
25 years agoEight months after Idaho extended subsidized health care to the children of low-income parents, only one-third of those expected to qualify had signed up, and just a fraction of the $16 million set aside for the care had been spent. Lawmakers leery of the program had rejected Gov. Phil Batt’s eligibility standards in March for more restrictive ones and voted to deny further help to at least 150 of the 1,000 children already qualified for assistance. Since then, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had been low-key in publicizing the program while a task force assessed its future. To some, the understated campaign represented the best approach for a program just starting out. “I’m certainly not critical of the department for saying, ‘Let’s have a program that has been thoroughly studied and has the backing of the public and the Legislature,’” said Idaho Falls Attorney Blake Hall, a member of the task force. But Mikey Krajcer, executive director of the Idaho Hunger Action Council, criticized the department for downplaying the initiative for political reason. No publicity makes it hard for parents to find out about assistance, and the result would be children going without care. Batt’s initiative, launched in October 1997, was aimed at 12,000 “working poor” children in families not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
