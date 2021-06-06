100 years ago
An Idaho Falls man was killed this week in 1921 trying to get across a railroad crossing with a truck full of building material. Arthur E. Smith of 562 E. Street was struck by a southbound train June 3 while trying to get across a grade crossing about 1-and-a-half miles north of the station on what was known as Louisville Road. “Smith had been engaged in the transfer business for several years and on this particular trip was engaged in hauling building material to a ranch about ten miles north of Idaho Falls,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “When struck by the train the truck was loaded with lumber and cement. The exact cause of the accident is not known, but it is thought that he was trying to cross the track ahead of the train and that he killed the engine of his machine on the crossing. Smith leaves a wife and three children. At an inquest a verdict of ‘unavoidable accident’ was returned.”
75 years ago
Gayle Slavin, 16, of Salmon, got a big surprise this week in 1946 while working at the soda fountain when Bing Crosby walked in and ordered an ice cream sundae. “Crosby drove into town in the company of an unidentified man in a black convertible and asked where he could buy a pair of loggers and the distance to Missoula,” the Post-Register reported. “Crosby passed through wearing an old felt hat with fishing flies hooked into the band, a soiled pair of cords and a sweat shirt. He was believed to have spent three days at Williams Lake, seven miles from Salmon, fishing.”
50 years ago
An elderly Idaho Falls man was swindled out of $2,800 in savings this week in 1971 by a man representing himself as a “bank examiner.” Capt. Ralph Hutchins of the Idaho Falls Police said the con artist told the man that there had been a “manipulation of funds” at his Idaho Falls bank and that he wanted to use the victim’s savings account to “catch” the guilty party. “The old man was told to withdraw his money and return to his home,” the UPI story reported. “Once there, the ‘bank examiner’ interchanged an envelope containing paper shreds with the envelope containing the $2,800 and left. The elderly man was told his money would be returned as soon as the manipulation scheme was settled.” After six days, the victim finally called the IFPD. “A would-be extortionist failed in a similar ruse at a Portland bank on June 5,” UPI reported. “Bank officials learned of the scheme and when an elderly depositor showed up accompanied by an unidentified man and began making withdrawals, bank officials asked the man to step into an office. The man fled from the bank in a car bearing Washington license plates.”
25 years ago
A 12-year-old Idaho Falls girl’s life hung in the balance this week in 1996 as doctors waited for laboratory tests to determine whether she was suffering from meningococcal bacteria. The girl, a student at Emerson Elementary School, was admitted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center the night of June 6 and sent by plane to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City two hours later. Although the tests were pending, doctors at EIRMC said they believed the illness was caused by the bacteria. Her identity was not disclosed.