100 years ago
Victor Olson, 21, of Shelley, came to an unfortunate end this week in January 1921. A night operator at the Shelley Light & Power Co. plant in Shelley, Olson was on the job around 6 a.m. on Jan. 18. Unbeknownst to him, a high-power electric wire from the Shelley powerhouse had fallen and made contact with the telephone wire leading into the office. The contact caused the telephone bell to ring, and when Olsen took the receiver to answer what he assumed was a call, he received a fatal jolt of direct current — killing him instantly. He had only recently graduated from Gem State College in Idaho Falls.
75 years ago
Despite a national meat packers strike, butchers in Idaho Falls said they were confident that local residents would not be going without. Harry Bennett of the Luxton-Bennett Meat Market said the supply in the city was very good. “Cutting off the outside meat supply would not necessarily mean a shortage in Idaho Falls since there is a sufficient supply here and we have first choice on livestock,” he said. Bennett added that he did not believe the strike would continue long before the government would be compelled to intervene. Absent that, the nation would have “the biggest black market in history,” he said. The effect of the strike was being felt at the Idaho Livestock Auction, where sales had slowed down. Sellers were invited to bring their livestock, as usual, the week of Jan. 20.
50 years ago
The Skyline Grizzlies ended Idaho Falls High School’s dominance in a crosstown basketball rivalry, but the victory celebration ended in pandemonium the night of Jan. 15, 1971. After the 55-29 victory in the IFHS gym, the Grizzlies went to cut down the nets, but Idaho Falls fans were having none of it. Fights broke out, and before the Idaho Falls Police could restore order, some 300 to 400 students were involved. The near-riot was finally broken up when police used mace gas to disperse the crowd.
25 years ago
Four Idaho Falls men had a near brush with death this week in January 1996 on an ice fishing trip to Clark Canyon Reservoir, a popular fishing spot 20 miles south of Dillon, Mont. Around 9 a.m. the morning of Jan. 18, Dave Radford, Layne Merritt, Brett Ball and Brent Belnap judged the ice on the reservoir thick enough to drive their Ford Explorer onto. Roughly 100 yards offshore, however, the still-moving outfit hit a frozen fissure in the ice, breaking the solid layer atop the frigid water. In seconds, the vehicle began to sink. Ball and Belnap were able to scramble out, but Radford and Merritt remained trapped inside as the water rushed through the windows. The vehicle had sunk 14 feet to the bottom of the reservoir. Using their hands, Radford and Merritt were able to break the latch on the vehicle’s rear window and escape. No one was injured in the incident. Interviewed later, Radford issued a strong warning: “No matter how many times they’ve done it, no matter how many times they’ve been on the ice, just don’t do it. It’s the scariest thing anyone could go through.”