100 years ago
The 1920 baseball season in Idaho Falls began May 11 with an afternoon game against Blackfoot followed by boxing in the evening at the Olympic Club. According to the account in the Salt Lake Tribune, Jack White won a technical knockout over Mack Dalton of Salt Lake in the 10th round of a 12-round bout. “Dalton went down three times before his seconds gave up the fight,” the story reported. “The best fight was the semiwind-up between Darrel Jardine of Logan and Jack Hayward of Idaho Falls. Jardine had the best of the fight from the first gong, knocking Hayward down in each round. The gong saved Hayward in the first and third rounds, but a right cross to the jaw put him down for the count in the last round. Rath of Idaho Falls won a decision over Joe Lee of Pocatello in a four-round preliminary. Harry Morgan and Lee Jenkins fought four rounds to a draw.”
75 years ago
The Idaho Falls school board took the first steps in planning for a new high school this week in May 1945. “Following an informal discussion of the report of the recent survey of the state education committee concerning the general condition of the local high school, the board authorized the building committee, composed of Stanley Crowley, C.P. Humphrey, Dr. G.B. Crabtree, J.D. Armstrong and Henry Compton, to go ahead with development of plans for the new school building,” the Post-Register reported.
50 years ago
Idaho Falls high school baseball got some attention from the wire services this week in 1970. An Associated Press story in the Sacramento Bee bore a headline of “Two hitless wonders meet at Idaho Falls.” The excruciating details are as follows: “Baseball no-hitter usually are few and far between. But in a doubleheader Thursday (May 14) between Skyline and Bonneville high schools of Idaho Falls, Skyline failed to get a hit in either game. Bonneville went hitless in the first game, winning on a walk and a three-base error in the second inning. Skyline, incidentally, has now gone three straight games without a hit.”
25 years ago
Idaho National Engineering Laboratory and Ionix Corp. of Edmonds, Wash., announced this week in May 1995 a $17 million agreement to study boron neutron capture therapy beyond the brain tumor it had been focused on. “We are looking at a wide range of malignancies,” said Ionix executive Brian R. Griffin. BNCT involves injecting a tumor with a drug containing non-radioactive boron, then bombarding it with a neutron beam. The boron becomes radioactive, destroying cancerous cells without harming surrounding tissue. The cooperative research agreement, also involving Washington State University, included $5 million from DOE, with the remaining $12 million to come from private sources in the form of cash and in-kind services.