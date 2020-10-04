100 years ago
The Bonneville County Realty Board was organized this week in 1920 by 15 realty men of Idaho Falls at a meeting and banquet at the Eleanore Hotel. W.L. Shattuck was made chairman, Harry Carlson was named secretary and S.R. Evans, C.O. Brown and Elmer Rounds formed the organization committee. A second meeting was scheduled for Oct. 8, at which it was planned to complete the organization and take in all the real estate men of the city. “The Idaho Falls men were host to several out-of-town guests, including officers of the Interstate and National Association of Real Estate Dealers, who are on their way to Portland, returning from a national meet in Denver,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
75 years ago
This week in 1945 saw the passing of Jay R. Mason, 81, at his home in Salmon, one of eastern Idaho’s pioneer bankers. Mason came to Idaho Falls in 1893 and with Bowen Curley established the Bank of Idaho Falls. (Curley later became Mayor of Idaho Falls, and was the husband of Kate Curley, who the park was named after.) For 52 years, Mason served as cashier, president and then chairman of the bank board. In 1934 he went to Salmon to establish a branch of the American National Bank. In Idaho Falls and Salmon, he was active in civic and lodge work.
50 years ago
The city of Idaho Falls filed a lawsuit on Oct. 6, 1970, challenging the constitutionality of a law giving labor unions bargaining rights to city firemen. The suit was brought against Idaho Falls Firefighters Local 1565, state commissioners of labor, and firemen and union representatives. It specifically challenged the section of a 1970 law permitting collective bargaining for firemen and requiring compulsory arbitration of labor disputes by a fact-finding commission paid by the city. The suit contended that the statute violated the Idaho Constitution by granting unwarranted powers to a labor union.
25 years ago
Eastern Idaho economic developers said this week in October 1995 that they were hoping to finalize a deal by the end of the month that would bring a telecommunications company and 140 new jobs to Idaho Falls. While it would not have the impact that a computer chip plant employing 1,000 might have, experts said the area would be better off making more modest inroads into the high-tech sector. “It’s probably healthier for the community to go for a number of smaller firms than to go elephant hunting,” said William Conerly, a Portland, Ore., economist tracking the region’s high-tech growth for First Interstate Bank. A town of 50,000 like Idaho Falls would have a hard time providing the workforce to run a computer chip plant because even the smallest one would need at least 600 workers, he said. A large operation might look at Bonneville County’s unemployment rate — around 4% — and wonder where it could find the necessary labor. The Colorado spinoff being courted was more “mid-tech” than “high tech,” said Dan Cudaback, president of the Eastern Idaho Economic Development Council.