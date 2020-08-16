100 years ago
With a low water year at hand, the city of Idaho Falls this week in August 1920 discovered it was “up the creek” when it came to surface water rights to the Snake River. “(The city) has been drawing water for domestic use, for sprinkling the city streets and for sprinkling lawns from the Snake River through its system of pipes and pumps, and it now appears that in checking up and cutting off water users according to priority of rights as the river runs lower there appears to be no authority for allowing them to draw water in this way any more than there would be to allow any other new user to come in and take water from the stream for irrigation,” the Idaho Republican, a Blackfoot newspaper, reported. “It seems they do not appear in the list of those given water under the decree of 1910, and have not done anything but draw water and use it since their new system was installed by damming the river. The matter has been brought to notice by the action of G. Clyde Baldwin, special deputy water master for the upper valley at Idaho Falls, asking Mayor Bradbury to exhibit evidence of the rights under which the city was using water, and this led to an examination of the law and records, only to find that they have no right. The state engineer has notified the city that it will be necessary for them to acquire water by the eighteenth of August or he will deny them the further use of the stream during irrigation season.”
75 years ago
Although some continued to celebrate the United States’ victory over Japan, life in Idaho Falls began returning to normal on Thursday, Aug. 16, 1945. “In keeping with the governor’s proclamation setting aside Wednesday and Thursday as legal holidays, banks, federal offices, county and city offices and most businesses remained closed both days,” the Post-Register reported. “There were no city or rural mail deliveries either day.” Nevertheless, laundries, restaurants and several grocery stores reopened for a short time Thursday. Drug stores throughout the city were open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and many services stations and garages had opened back up. “Hundreds of hotel guests and travelers in the city were really up against it Wednesday, with no place serving meals. Some hotel managers served guests in their own private apartments,” the paper reported. Meanwhile, the Salvation Army and Chamber of Commerce fed 448 people in the afternoon and evening of Aug. 15. “Many families with children, passing through the city, had had nothing to eat since the day before, according to John Bawden, adjutant. Hungry persons were still coming to the Salvation Army headquarters as late as 10 p.m. but had to be turned away, as all food supplies were exhausted at 8 p.m.”
50 years ago
Fire at the Denver Union Stockyard in Idaho Falls the afternoon of Aug. 16, 1970, caused an estimated $14,500 in damage and sent one firefighter, Capt. E.J. Smith, to the hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation. According to Battalion Chief Earl Danielson, the fire apparently started from the exhaust pipe of a truck that had been driven outside the barn 15 minutes before anyone noticed. The barn contained 250 tons of hay valued at $6,500. Damages to the building were estimated at $8,000. Both the building and the hay were declared a total loss, Danielson said. The fire took approximately three hours to bring under control.
25 years ago
President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton arrived in Jackson Hole this week in 1995 for a two-week vacation. Stepping off a DC-9 at the airport, they were met by well-wishers and Teton County’s all-Republican legislative delegation, who all said they hoped the couple had an enjoyable and leisurely stay. Many expressed hope that they might meet to discuss federal land-management issues. “Just 15 minutes would be swell,” said Rep. Budd Betts, R-Dubois.