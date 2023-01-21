100 years agoFrom the Salt Lake Telegram of Jan. 20, 1923: “While several Idaho towns are battling with the everlasting financial problem, it appears that Idaho Falls is rubbing its palms in gratification that it can pay as it goes. The county treasurer of Bonneville turned over to the city treasury this week $105,641.98, all of which has been deposited to the credit of the city. City Clerk Underhill states that Idaho Falls has been paying every warrant, has paid everything it can pay and that it has money on hand. Certain bonds cannot be paid until due but will be met at the right time, as the money will be available. During the holidays the city cut down the water rate materially as a Christmas present to the patrons of the city system.”
75 years agoThe first-degree murder case against Donald T. Paxton took a turn this week in Bonneville County District Court as Henry Martin, the accused court-appointed attorney, filed for a writ of habeas corpus, instructing Paxton to appear Jan. 23, 1948, before Judge C.J. Taylor of the 9th Judicial District. Taylor would be asked to rule whether sufficient evidence had been produced in previous court proceedings to warrant further confinement of Paxton, charged with the murder of Zelda Margaret Norris, 24, whose body had been found in Sportsmen’s Park on Oct. 15, 1945. Paxton had been charged with the crime after making a confession Dec. 1, 1947, in Hayward, Calif. He later denied the confession, saying he was under the influence of liquor and in a despondent mood at the time. County Prosecutor John Ferebauer filed an answer to Martin’s motion on behalf of Bonneville County Sheriff Dean Wilkie that defended Paxton’s confinement on the grounds that he had been bound over to district court following a preliminary hearing. If the writ were to be granted, more evidence would have to be presented to warrant filing of another first-degree complaint. “If this is unobtainable, the case against Paxton is automatically terminated,” the Post-Register reported. “If the judge denies the writ, Paxton’s case is expected to be set for trial in February.”
50 years agoIf you were looking for a job in nuclear energy in January 1973, Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory had a deal for you. “(We invite) you to investigate the many reasons why you should consider a career with a pioneer organization in the field of nuclear reactor design,” proclaimed a quarter-page ad in the Chicago Tribune. “As one of the nation’s leading nuclear reactor development centers in both Naval and Central Power Station application, Bettis offers the scientist and engineer the opportunity to take part in the many varied programs created by the demand for larger and more efficient nuclear power plants. Nuclear experience is not necessary. U.S. citizenship required.” Aspiring plant engineers holding a bachelor’s or master’s in engineering or physics would receive their initial formal training at the Naval Reactors Facility near Idaho Falls, the ad said.
25 years agoAs allegations of sexual impropriety began to build against President Bill Clinton this week in 1998, Kristen Winmill, 21, of Pocatello, told the Post Register she was skeptical. “(Based) on her experience as a White House intern in 1996, Winmill, the daughter of Federal District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill, said she finds allegations that President Clinton engaged in sex with Monica Lewinsky ‘hard to believe,’” the story said. “Working in the West Wing, she said she was much more aware of the conflicts between presidential advisers Dick Morris and George Stephanopoulos than she was of any controversy. Like Lewinsky, she enjoyed a friendship with White House secretary Betty Currie. Winmill said her average work day started at 8 a.m. and ended at 9 p.m. As the 1996 campaign progressed, the days got even longer. Although she is wondering, like everyone else, how the Lewinsky charges will play out, Winmill said she finds it difficult to believe anybody could enjoy any privacy at the White House, especially the Oval Office.” Any further comment would be hard to get, as Winmill was soon to be leaving for the Amazon rainforest on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.