100 years agoFrom the Salt Lake Telegram of Jan. 20, 1923: “While several Idaho towns are battling with the everlasting financial problem, it appears that Idaho Falls is rubbing its palms in gratification that it can pay as it goes. The county treasurer of Bonneville turned over to the city treasury this week $105,641.98, all of which has been deposited to the credit of the city. City Clerk Underhill states that Idaho Falls has been paying every warrant, has paid everything it can pay and that it has money on hand. Certain bonds cannot be paid until due but will be met at the right time, as the money will be available. During the holidays the city cut down the water rate materially as a Christmas present to the patrons of the city system.”

75 years agoThe first-degree murder case against Donald T. Paxton took a turn this week in Bonneville County District Court as Henry Martin, the accused court-appointed attorney, filed for a writ of habeas corpus, instructing Paxton to appear Jan. 23, 1948, before Judge C.J. Taylor of the 9th Judicial District. Taylor would be asked to rule whether sufficient evidence had been produced in previous court proceedings to warrant further confinement of Paxton, charged with the murder of Zelda Margaret Norris, 24, whose body had been found in Sportsmen’s Park on Oct. 15, 1945. Paxton had been charged with the crime after making a confession Dec. 1, 1947, in Hayward, Calif. He later denied the confession, saying he was under the influence of liquor and in a despondent mood at the time. County Prosecutor John Ferebauer filed an answer to Martin’s motion on behalf of Bonneville County Sheriff Dean Wilkie that defended Paxton’s confinement on the grounds that he had been bound over to district court following a preliminary hearing. If the writ were to be granted, more evidence would have to be presented to warrant filing of another first-degree complaint. “If this is unobtainable, the case against Paxton is automatically terminated,” the Post-Register reported. “If the judge denies the writ, Paxton’s case is expected to be set for trial in February.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

