100 years ago
Out free on bond, G.G. Fitzgerald of Idaho Falls was looking at a Jan. 2, 1922, trial date on charges that he swindled Upper Snake River Valley residents by selling them bogus equities. Fitzgerald had been arrested Dec. 23 in Spokane, Wash., on a warrant out of Idaho Falls. He was accused of acting with D.C. McEntire of Salt Lake, for whom a separate warrant had been issued. “The men are accused of selling worthless stocks for farmers and stockmen in this valley,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Several were made bankrupt by the methods.”
75 years ago
Idaho clubs serving hard liquor — of which there were plenty in Idaho Falls in 1946 — got word this week that they would not be getting state licenses to sell beer. “The law is plain,” said Joe R. Williams, Idaho’s director of beer revenue. “You can’t serve beer anywhere that liquor is served.” Williams said he had already rejected more than 30 applications from clubs. The application form for 1947 licenses contained a new, previously unasked question: “Have you purchased or do you hold a United States internal revenue retail liquor or win dealers stamp?” All club owners answering in the affirmative had been told they could not sell beer, Williams said.
50 years ago
A group of Bonneville School District 93 patrons were none too pleased in December 1971 about the Idaho Human Rights Commission finding the district in violation of civil rights law with hair length standards for boys — and only boys. But Edward V. Williams, administrative assistant to Gov. Cecil D. Andrus, said their letters and petitions needed to be directed to legislators. Doris Rock, spokeswoman for the group, said the petition they sent bearing 185 signatures was in support of the District 93 trustees. She said the petition asked Andrus “to keep the Human Rights Commission in Boise” and allow the school district to operate in a manner supported and approved by the large majority of taxpayers. Williams said the commission is a statutory body created by the Legislature and not by the governor. “The executive branch has no way to significantly alter a legislative statute,” he said. “Therefore, we don’t think the governor’s office has the right to interfere. The power and duties (of the commission) are spelled out by the legislature and these petitions should be directed to the members of the legislative delegation from Idaho Falls for any corrective action they deem necessary to take care of the problem.”
25 years ago
After a wildly profitable year, Idaho potato growers were looking at diminished prospects at the end of 1996. Because of a big fall crop, prices had slid from $9 per hundredweight to somewhere between $2 and $3, not enough to cover the cost of production. Blackfoot-based Potato Growers of Idaho scheduled a Dec. 30 meeting, at which executive director Jim Chapman said he intended to draw growers’ attention to an aspect of the market on which they sometimes fail to focus: demand. But all was not lost, said Bruce Huffaker of Idaho Falls, publisher of the North American Potato Market News. Idaho’s stocks on hand at the beginning of December 1996 were lower than they were at the same time in 1994, a year that finished strong in the spring. Likewise, demand from processors — dehydrators, French fryers and chippers — was stronger than in 1995 or 1994. As of Dec. 1, processors had bought 31 million sacks of Idaho spuds, up from 27.3 million in 1995 and 26.2 million in 1994.