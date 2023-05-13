100 years agoMaking the rounds on his ranch in the New Sweden area, C.J. Carlson discovered this week in 1923 a hog that had strayed from his home on Feb. 24 stuck fast in a badger hole and weighing considerably less than the day of its disappearance. “Mr. Carlson discovered the hog’s head about two feet below the surface of the ground, and upon further investigation found three-fourths of the animal’s body buried in the hole,” the Daily Post reported. “He dug him out, and through careful attention has restored him to almost normal condition. The hog weighed 225 pounds when he disappeared, and about 60 pounds when he was found.” In other farm news, the Idaho Falls cheese factory opened this week 100 years ago, making 3,000 pounds of milk into 300 pounds of cheese on its first day. “The increase in the amount of milk received daily is encouraging to C.A. Voight, factory manager, as 4,200 pounds of milk were received the second day and it is hoped that the milk receipts will total 8,500 pounds daily, the plant capacity before long,” the newspaper said.
75 years agoA 12-year-old Idaho Falls girl was on her way to Boise this week in 1948 for orthopedic treatment following an attack of poliomyeletis, her parents told the Post-Register. A student at Emerson Elementary School, the girl had taken eight physiotherapy treatments at LDS Hospital. “The girl’s attending doctor reported (her) acute stage passed some time ago but left a partial paralysis on one of the legs,” the report said. “She will undergo the orthopedic treatment during the summer in Boise in hope of recovering fully in time for the start of the 1948-49 term. She was never a patient at the hospital but received care at home. The polio case is the first reported here this spring, following the epidemic last fall and winter. More than a dozen cases were reported in the Upper Snake River Valley.”
50 years agoOfficials announced this week in May 1973 that the World Championship Elk Bugling contest, slated to be held in Idaho Falls May 19, had been called off due to lack of interest and conflicting commitments. Contest chairman Henry Crew had said he hoped the event would attract buglers from throughout the Western United States.
25 years agoA 14-year-old boy who was caught bringing a loaded gun to Skyline High School was placed on suspension for the rest of the school year and all of the 1998-99 school year. A student at Eagle Rock Junior High School, the boy attended orchestra class at Skyline one day a week. The gun was found after a police detective who works at Eagle Rock investigated rumors that the boy had brought a gun to school and was planning to kill himself and his girlfriend. “When confronted, the boy denied the rumors,” the Post Register reported. “The officer then contacted the boy’s mother, who came to the junior high and told the detective the gun was missing, according to the report.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
