LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
Getty Images

100 years agoMaking the rounds on his ranch in the New Sweden area, C.J. Carlson discovered this week in 1923 a hog that had strayed from his home on Feb. 24 stuck fast in a badger hole and weighing considerably less than the day of its disappearance. “Mr. Carlson discovered the hog’s head about two feet below the surface of the ground, and upon further investigation found three-fourths of the animal’s body buried in the hole,” the Daily Post reported. “He dug him out, and through careful attention has restored him to almost normal condition. The hog weighed 225 pounds when he disappeared, and about 60 pounds when he was found.” In other farm news, the Idaho Falls cheese factory opened this week 100 years ago, making 3,000 pounds of milk into 300 pounds of cheese on its first day. “The increase in the amount of milk received daily is encouraging to C.A. Voight, factory manager, as 4,200 pounds of milk were received the second day and it is hoped that the milk receipts will total 8,500 pounds daily, the plant capacity before long,” the newspaper said.

75 years agoA 12-year-old Idaho Falls girl was on her way to Boise this week in 1948 for orthopedic treatment following an attack of poliomyeletis, her parents told the Post-Register. A student at Emerson Elementary School, the girl had taken eight physiotherapy treatments at LDS Hospital. “The girl’s attending doctor reported (her) acute stage passed some time ago but left a partial paralysis on one of the legs,” the report said. “She will undergo the orthopedic treatment during the summer in Boise in hope of recovering fully in time for the start of the 1948-49 term. She was never a patient at the hospital but received care at home. The polio case is the first reported here this spring, following the epidemic last fall and winter. More than a dozen cases were reported in the Upper Snake River Valley.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.