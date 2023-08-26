LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
Getty Images

100 years agoHere’s an intriguing piece with an Idaho Falls dateline that ran in the Idaho Statesman of Aug. 27, 1923: From California comes the story of one of the Indians from the Fort Hall reservation, who was taking part in the making of the picture “The Covered Wagon,” one of about 125 who were present with their ponies. The Indians were standing near waiting for their turn and the director noticed that the blanket worn by one good looking young (man) had slipped down below his hips, exposing a book. An examination showed the book to be a Balzac novel in French. Amazed, he spoke to the stolid looking Indian saying, “You read French?” “Oh yes,” was the polite reply. “I always prefer Balzac and some of the other French writers in the original. One loses so much in the translation, don’t you think?” The movie director walked away too utterly dumbfounded to express himself, going back to his part of the camp occupied by illiterate white men. An investigation developed the fact that a number of the Indians that made up the camp are Carlisle graduates, many of them with the right to tack a long string of letters after their name, and men of culture, but who prefer the blanket to the life of the white man.

75 years agoParamedics weren’t a thing in 1948, but Idaho Falls firefighters managed to save Peter Keesmaat, 45, of Stanford, Calif., after he collapsed at the Evergreen Gables motor cover south of Idaho Falls. “Mr. Keesmaat was revived by means of the resuscitator operated by the firemen, when he became unconscious,” the Post-Register reported. “The victim, who has only one lung, was reported overcome by the high altitude. After oxygen was administered by the firemen, Frank Norton and Tom Jephson, he regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The firemen, who received the call at 10:20 p.m., were taken to the motor court by the Idaho Falls Police Department.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.