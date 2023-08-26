100 years agoHere’s an intriguing piece with an Idaho Falls dateline that ran in the Idaho Statesman of Aug. 27, 1923: From California comes the story of one of the Indians from the Fort Hall reservation, who was taking part in the making of the picture “The Covered Wagon,” one of about 125 who were present with their ponies. The Indians were standing near waiting for their turn and the director noticed that the blanket worn by one good looking young (man) had slipped down below his hips, exposing a book. An examination showed the book to be a Balzac novel in French. Amazed, he spoke to the stolid looking Indian saying, “You read French?” “Oh yes,” was the polite reply. “I always prefer Balzac and some of the other French writers in the original. One loses so much in the translation, don’t you think?” The movie director walked away too utterly dumbfounded to express himself, going back to his part of the camp occupied by illiterate white men. An investigation developed the fact that a number of the Indians that made up the camp are Carlisle graduates, many of them with the right to tack a long string of letters after their name, and men of culture, but who prefer the blanket to the life of the white man.
75 years agoParamedics weren’t a thing in 1948, but Idaho Falls firefighters managed to save Peter Keesmaat, 45, of Stanford, Calif., after he collapsed at the Evergreen Gables motor cover south of Idaho Falls. “Mr. Keesmaat was revived by means of the resuscitator operated by the firemen, when he became unconscious,” the Post-Register reported. “The victim, who has only one lung, was reported overcome by the high altitude. After oxygen was administered by the firemen, Frank Norton and Tom Jephson, he regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The firemen, who received the call at 10:20 p.m., were taken to the motor court by the Idaho Falls Police Department.”
50 years agoIdaho Falls got a mention on the Philadelphia Inquirer’s opinion page this week in August 1973. Anti-nuclear sentiment was beginning to build in some parts of the nation, and in this case, it was a letter to the editor from Sidney Brown, President of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Health Consumers Inc. In general, Brown denounces the Atomic Energy Commission and its handling of radioactive waste. “Plutonium, the most carcinogenic agent known to man, is buried in plain steel drums at the National Reactor Testing Station near Idaho Falls, despite warnings that the drums would leak,” he writes. “Radioactive waste mismanagement over the past 30 years is threatening many areas of the U.S., but A.E.C. officials tell us not to worry, these leaks pose ‘no threat.’”
25 years agoThree Ashton men were in serious condition at Columbia Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following an Aug. 21, 1998, collision in Fremont County. According to police, Kyle J. Schultz, 20, was eastbound with two passengers in his car when his vehicle and a westbound pickup sideswiped. The collision caused Schultz’s vehicle to overturn. All three occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car. Three people in the other vehicle, including rider Derrick J. Nedrow, of Ashton, were not injured.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
