100 years ago
The American Dog Derby at Ashton was about to get its first female musher in Lydia Hutchison, who entered the annual event with a team of six dogs that included a Belgian police dog. “The snowbound village of Ashton was the outdoor sport center of the northwest Tuesday (Feb. 21) as special trains and private cars are arriving with visitors from half way across the continent,” the Associated Press reported. “Snow sports and outdoor dances on the hard packed snow will feature the dog derby, which is the opening event of the Yellowstone National Park Golden Anniversary celebration. ‘Smoky’ Gaston, the young master driver, who had been backed as a contender for first place honors with ‘Tud’ Kent, American champion, met with a wild animal fight in the Targhee forest while en route to Ashton and has been forced to return to West Yellowstone with his leader and several dogs badly cut up. A $2,000 imported Labrador retriever will lead another team against Kent.”
75 years ago
Proposals for a huge home development program on Idaho Falls’ west side were disclosed this week in February 1947 by developers who said they planned to approach the City Council about how domestic water might be obtained. “Although still in the formative stages, W.R. Hatch, well known Idaho Falls farmer and one of the interested parties, pointed out the enterprise offers vast possibilities for developing the west side for both residential and industrial purposes,” the Post-Register reported. “Much, however, will depend on the ability and willingness of the city in providing the required domestic water supply and other facilities.” Other interested development parties included Jack Pouch, owner of 25 acres; Harold Bishop, Don F. Kugler and Art Russell.
50 years ago
The father of two Bonneville School District students suspended for having long hair said this week in 1972 he was considering calling a recall election for the entire school board. In a statement, Boyd Getsinger said he was “just getting information” on what a recall would entail. “If it looks like I don’t need too many signatures, I think I’ll go ahead with it,” he said. Getsinger said that the board’s discriminatory policies against his sons, Kim and Kevin, had compromised its right to serve. The board at the time was composed of Kay Haroldsen, Don E. Storer, Albert Rasmussen, Gary Simmons and Roland Romrell.
25 years ago
Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was going to bat this week in 1997 for Argonne National Laboratory-West’s pyro-processing program for treating nuclear fuel. In January, Rep. John Kasich, R-Ohio, had listed the program on a list of the federal government’s 12 most wasteful “corporate welfare” programs. But Batt said killing the project would mean the U.S might miss deadlines set up in Idaho’s 1995 agreement with DOE and the U.S. Navy. “We’re trying to look down the road and make sure they follow the procedures they set out in the agreement,” he said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”