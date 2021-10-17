100 years ago
Idaho residents learned this year in 1921 they would be receiving $1 million in highway funds appropriated by Congress, State Highway Commissioner Olson announced while visiting Idaho Falls. Combined with the $2 million made available by the sale of highway bonds, this meant Idaho would have a sufficient working fund for the paving of many miles or highways. Paving was planned for the highway between Idaho Falls and the Montana state line and the Yellowstone Highway joining the eastern and western parts of the state and also connecting with the Utah-Idaho highway, from the Utah line through Idaho to Yellowstone National Park.
75 years ago
Members of the Idaho Falls City Council received the second planning report from the S.R. DeBoer Co. this week in 1946, which was focused on highway recommendations. “(The report) emphasized the strategic position of the city in the heart of the scenic west and ringed by the nation’s most renowned national parks,” the Post-Register reported. “A new entrance to the city on U.S. 91 from the south will be discussed under the street plan. North of the city the many vertical curves of this highway have been the cause of numerous accidents. The line should be rebuilt at least as far as Roberts. The new line should enter Idaho Falls along the river by the airport. The new airport road could probably be used as far as Broadway. This line capitalizes on one of the city’s greatest assets — the view of the falls with the city in the background.” The report also recommended a southwestern entrance to Yellowstone National Park. “U.S. 191 connects Yellowstone park with Salt Lake City. Idaho is the only state bordering Yellowstone that does not have an entrance. We recommend an alternated U.S. 191 from Ashton connecting more directly with the geyser basin at Old Faithful. Part of this road has been built. It should continue up the Bechler River basin and probably pass the Shoshone geyser basin, now accessible only by trail. This line would save western tourists about 50 miles on the distance to Old Faithful and open up new scenic regions. It is also needed for fire fighting.”
50 years ago
Seventh District Judge Boyd R. Thomas ruled this week in October 1971 that it was legal for Idaho firefighters to unionize. In a ruling issued Oct. 15, Thomas said a statute enacted by the 40th Legislature allowing firemen to join a labor union was constitutional so long as arbitration and board findings were not binding on the parties. The ruling was in response to a suit filed by the city of Idaho Falls contesting the constitutionality of the law. Thomas said the question of legality arose from wording in the bill, which said at one point that an arbitration board “may hear and determine the controversy” which may arise in union-city bargaining and in another section referred to the findings as a “recommendation.”
25 years ago
State Sen. Mel Richardson had his “Probing the West” talk show on KID-AM this week in October 1996. Trish Oak, co-host of a cooking show, would be taking over the time slot with a politically oriented program. Richardson, running for a third term in the Idaho State Senate, had come under fire from opponents who claimed he was promoting radical ideas and “attacks on President Clinton that could lead to violence.” KID General Manager Mike Hudson said the cancelation was due to Richardson’s failure to run satellite broadcasted market reports, something the station was contractually obligated to do. He said the controversial content did not drive the decision.