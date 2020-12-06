100 years ago
Two men were arrested this week in December 1920 when authorities discovered the largest still ever found in Bonneville County at a ranch 1 mile west of Idaho Falls. Federal Prohibition Officer Joe Charon and two local police officers arrested Joe Crafton and Eugene Bennett after finding a 25-gallon boiler capable of producing 10 gallons of moonshine a day in the cellar of the house where they were staying. The apparatus also included a gasoline stove operated by air pressure. Twelve full barrels of corn mash were also seized. According to the account in the Salt Lake Tribune, the still was fired up and steaming in the basement when the officers broke in on Dec. 6 around 10 a.m. No moonshine was discovered, but the two men were brought to town and arraigned before U.S. Commissioner George W. Edgington for violation of the Prohibition Act. Both pleaded not guilty, and a hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13, with a bond set at $3,500 for each man. After the arraignment, however, U.S. Marshal C.B. Wheeler of Pocatello took the men to the Bonneville County Courthouse, stopping at the sheriff’s office. After talking to the sheriff, Wheeler walked out of the courthouse. The prisoners followed him out the door, then “sauntered off in an opposite direction,” the Tribune reported. “The marshal had said nothing to the sheriff about transferring the men to his charge, it is announced. Federal officers and local police are scouring the community in search of the men.”
75 years ago
Meeting in Idaho Falls this week in December 1945, members of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association urged that the Idaho Department of Agriculture be removed from politics. At their 21st annual convention, the dairymen adopted a resolution asking that all appointments and positions in the state department be on the basis of competition and competence rather than political affiliation.
50 years ago
The fate of the Materials Testing Reactor at the National Reactor Testing Station hung in the balance this week in 1970, with the executive director of the Idaho Nuclear Energy Commission, Gene Rutledge, filling in locals on a feasibility study begun by the University of Utah to determine whether it could be used as a national neutron center. In its 18-year operational lifetime, MTR performed over 15,000 irradiation experiments. The success of the USS Nautilus and the nuclear navy that followed would not have been possible without the intense and often laborious work done at MTR. In a totally separate vein, MTR was where the idea to use gamma radiation to kill bacteria in food originated. The first tests, quite logically, were performed on Idaho potatoes. In the end, all the efforts by state officials to keep MTR in service came to naught. Designation of the MTR as a Historical Signature Property by the DOE Headquarters Advisory Council on Historic Preservation wasn’t enough to prevent the removal of the reactor and the demolition of the building that housed it. Today, on the grounds of the Advanced Test Reactor Complex, all that remains is a marker set up to honor it and the people who worked there.
25 years ago
The Department of Energy’s Idaho Operations Office was disputing an inspector general’s audit that claimed at least $26 million in unneeded construction at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. The site’s managing contractor, Lockheed Martin, proposed the projects, but the audit said DOE’s field office should have scrutinized the requests more closely. “Although Lockheed has the authority to manage construction projects from conceptual design through project completion, (DOE) Idaho still has the responsibility … to verify the need for construction, identify and evaluate alternatives and reassess need when significant events occur,” said the report from Inspector General John Layton.