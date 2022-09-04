John Phillip “Jack” McLaughlin, of Idaho Falls, met a watery death this week in 1922 while fishing in the Big Lost River about 7 miles above Mackay. McLaughlin, a well-known businessman, was fishing Aug. 29 in the company of Chick Miltenberger of Pocatello and three other businessmen from Mackay when he was overcome by cramps. He cried out for help, but Miltenberger was not able to reach him before his waders filled with water and he was pulled downstream by the current. Rescue parties worked until late the following evening, but the body was not found until Friday morning. McLaughlin was 29 years old and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War I. He was president of the Miltenberger Produce Co. and a member of the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus.
75 years ago
Fears about an outbreak of polio in the Idaho Falls area subsided a little this week in 1947 as health authorities reported that one of the suspected cases had been discharged from the hospital, and two others under observation were showing no definite symptoms of the disease. The three — an adult man and woman and a 3-year-old child — had been staying in isolation at the LDS Hospital. The man was discharged, and the other two were expected to be released. The attending physician said the cases were difficult to diagnose. County Health Nurse Margaret St. Clair, also secretary of the Idaho Falls chapter of the National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis, said a hot pack machine had been called back for immediate use if it should become necessary. She told the Post-Register that it was her understanding that enough machines were available in Boise to take care of cases there.
50 years ago
Pat Waltermire of Idaho Falls logged a significant accomplishment this week in 1972, completing 501 miles of lap swimming in the Idaho Falls pool. Waltermire, mother of three, set out on her quest after joining the Swim and Keep Fit program, completing 4,800 laps in 46 days. “The first day out I just played around and got used to the water again,” she said. “Then I just slowly worked my way up to a mile, swimming a little farther each day. You can’t believe how it has helped me to stay in shape. I probably will do it again next summer.”
25 years ago
The second game of a doubleheader scheduled for Sept. 1, 1972, turned into a fiasco when the Idaho Falls Braves sent in the club’s manager, hitting instructor and clubhouse manager in protest at having to play the game. The Braves, who had clinched the Pioneer League’s Southern Division the previous Friday, said they did not want to play the second game, claiming that it would make no difference, but league officials ordered it to proceed. Idaho Falls manager Don Werner pitched in the first inning, giving up 12 runs off 10 hits, including a grand slam. The final score was 15-5, but the official scorer left before the game was over, after the Braves started sending in non-players.
