100 years ago
Sen. William H. Borah was in Idaho Falls in 1920 for a three-day celebration of the Fourth of July. Renowned for his oratory, the “Lion of Idaho” delivered an address to a standing-room-only crowd at the LDS Auditorium. “Senator Borah’s address was directed against the League of Nations pact as offered to the Senate for ratification, and he gave a very clear outline of what the various terms of that pact mean to this nation,” the Daily Post reported. “In fervent tones (he) said that he was opposed to sending American boys to police foreign soil and said that he felt the people of the United States were the ones to decide upon the League of Nations pact and not the members of the United States Senate and now with the aligning of the principles for the coming election the people would have an opportunity to register their opinion.”
75 years ago
With the weather turning hot the first week of July 1945, Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning urged city residents to observe watering regulations carefully. “Because of the hot days we are having now and the hundreds of victory gardens, it is necessary for people to live up to the regulations,” he said. “We just can’t furnish water for everyone at the same time, however. If water is used on the appointed days everyone will get sufficient water.” No arrests had been reported, but warnings had been issued, especially with respect toward improperly sized hose nozzles.
50 years ago
A Idaho Falls man and veteran of more than 200 free-fall parachute jumps was killed on July 4, 1970, when he cut away from a functioning main chute and his emergency chute failed to open. Eugene Francis Clark, 26, fell 1,300 feet to his death about four miles north of Idaho Falls around 3:55 in the afternoon after jumping out of a small plane cruising at about 3,000 feet above the ground. Gordon Boyle of Idaho Falls, who was jumping with Clark, told Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies that they had floated about 15 seconds, making slow turns to zero in on a small target on the ground near Breezeway Market. Boyle said Clark did not mention any plans to do a “cutaway,” the term parachutist use to describe the act that separates jumpers from the main parachute. Boyle landed within 25 yards of Clark’s body, pulled the emergency chute release on Clark’s back and the chute popped open. Deputy Alfred Fowler theorized that Clark may have grabbed at one of the loose straps on his parachute instead of the emergency chute release. An investigator from the Federal Aviation Administration was expected to arrive July 8.
25 years ago
Amid the Fourth of July festivities this week in 1995, the city of Idaho Falls took time to join the Bonneville County Historical Society in a memorial to Charles and Sarah Tautphaus. The ceremony marked the 60th anniversary of the city taking ownership of the land and featured the unveiling of a monument with a plaque giving a brief history if the family and the park. Nancy Henry, author of a book about the park, helped organize the event, with help from co-chair Jim Bennett.
