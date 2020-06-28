100 years ago
A Utah man was being held in custody in Idaho Falls this week in 1920 after trying to sell a stolen car. E.M. Hunger of Lehi was charged after an investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The owner of the garage where Hunger was storing the Ford became suspicious when Hunger attempted to sell him the car. Investigation revealed that it belonged to F.D. Strong of Alpine City, Utah, who traveled north to identify the vehicle on June 28.
75 years ago
The war might have been over in Europe, but the prospect of major action against Japan continued to hang over the nation in late June 1945. Twenty-eight Bonneville County men were scheduled to leave June 30 for induction at Fort Douglas, Utah. The group included: Elias D. Gonzales, John Baptist Gellings, Weslie Edmund Molen, Marion Esplain St. Clair, James Leroy Briney, George Francis Johnson, Orange Allen Hopkins, Lewis Marvin Birkinbine, Ernest Willard Meyer, Marvis Milton Miller, William Hunter Greathouse, Lawrence D. Barney, Lionel Maxwell Tippetts, Ralph Ray Boulter, Wendell E. Wahlquist, Ralph B. Lee, Wynn J. Jensen, Monte E. Mason, Virgil Jolley, Albert Brownell, Louis DeVere Wilding, Alden Franklin Newman, Darwin Barnes, Cleon Yeates Olson, Dearold James Ferguson, Dale Fields Wagoner, Robert Martin DeMott and William Hugh Brown. The inductees were to be honored at a midnight send-off reception at the armory, with Hansen’s orchestra providing the music and refreshments served by the Masonic Lodge. Friends and relatives were invited to attend.
50 years ago
After a two-year hiatus, work resumed this week in 1970 of the Ririe Dam, at the head of Willow Creek, 20 miles east of Idaho Falls. Crews from the Minneapolis-based Winston Bros. and Foley Bros., holders of the $1.9 million contract, set to work on the spillway, abutment, outlet works, diversion intake and outlet roads. Local subcontractors on the Army Corps of Engineers irrigation and flood control project included Cushman and Denning and McCabe Drilling Co., the latter involved in core drilling.
25 years ago
Plans to build a 70,000-square-foot Waremart discount food store and mall at the northwest corner of First Street and Woodruff Avenue were, this week in 1995, stalled by concerns about possible cuts at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. “There are a lot of unanswered questions. We’re watching the economy and the moves the competition is making,” said Paul Simmons, vice-president of the Boise-based chain, which has since changed its name to WinCo Foods. Preliminary approval of the project, which had been given in March, would be good for a year, City Planner Rod Gilchrist said.
