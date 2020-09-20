100 years ago
It was the end of the line this week in September 1920 for escaped convict W.H. Wickham, picked up by Idaho Falls Police after a phone call from the warden of San Quentin Prison. Apparently Wickham had escaped July 24 and remained at large until he telegraphed his father for money from Idaho Falls. That information was turned over to the authorities in California, who called the police chief in Idaho Falls, telling him to watch the telegraph office for when Wickham came to get his reply. A trap was laid, and when Wickham was spotted he was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail pending the arrival of an officer from San Francisco.
75 years ago
An estimated 35,000 visitors streamed through Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Idaho Falls temple prior to its dedication, set for Sept. 23, 1945. Temple President David Smith reported 9,000 visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 19, with lines stretching from the door all the way to LDS Hospital. An equally large crowd was expected the following day, as the temple would be closed Thursday night to get it ready for the dedication. “So that we would not have to turn any of the group’s away, many of whom had come from long distances, it was necessary to streamline the tours, shorten the lectures of the guides and rush the visitors straight through the rooms,” Smith said.
50 years ago
Gordon Nelson, chairman of the Idaho Falls Public Works Committee, was scheduled to speak this week in September 1970 to a joint meeting of the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, stressing the importance of a proposed secondary sewage plant for Idaho Falls. Nelson told the Post-Register that the city’s share of the $5.3 million project would be $1.25 million. More than half that amount would be paid for by private industry while the remainder would come from an increase in water and sewage user fees. There would be no increase in property taxes. If approved by two-thirds of voters, the fees would increase 95 cents per household per month.
25 years ago
It was the longtime home of “Bonanza,” “Cheers” and “The Cosby Show,” but this week in 1995 KIFI TV-Idaho 8 announced that after 35 years as an NBC affiliate it was saying, “Goodnight, Chet.” KIFI General Manager Rickie Orchin Brady confirmed that the station would become an ABC affiliate in 1996, also confirming that KIFI would air “NYPD Blue,” a show that KPVI, the ABC affiliate at the time, had chosen not to air because of content it considered too risqué for the fine folks of southeastern Idaho.