E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
75 years ago
Jim Russell, chairman of the bird committee of the Bonneville County Sportsmen’s Association, reported this week in October 1947 that he was expecting a number of arrests in connection with a rash of violators reported shooting pheasants out of season. Russell said reports of violations had been frequent and that license plate numbers of cars driven by the alleged offenders had been turned over to authorities. “One brood of 16 pheasants raised by a Ucon student, in cooperation with the association, was reported almost entirely destroyed by illegal hunting,” the Post-Register reported. “The license number of the violator was turned in Thursday, Russell said, and an arrest is expected shortly.”
50 years ago
Snow hit eastern Idaho this week in October 1972, and an intensive search was mounted Oct. 24 for an Idaho Falls family reported missing in Island Park. Searchers said they had seen no trace of Les Clary, his wife and their 8-year-old son, who had been reported last seen Oct. 23 before sub-freezing temperatures and snow arrived. Three other parties, including hunters caught out of doors by the sudden storm, walked out of the mountains on their own or were found. The Bonneville County Jeep Patrol found two hunters in the Willow Creek area, and passing motorists found a teenager, Barry Garner, near the Idaho-Wyoming border. “John Avery and Clevel Hendrickson, who failed to show up at a meeting point 20 miles southeast of Rexburg Monday (Oct. 23), walked into Rexburg Tuesday morning,” the Associated Press reported.
25 years ago
Nathan Zohner, a student at Eagle Rock Junior High School, made national news this week in October 1997 with a science project from April that went viral. In his project, “Dihydrogen Monoxide: The Unrecognized Killer,” which had won the Greater Idaho Falls Science Fair, Zohner surveyed 50 of his classmates on the dangers of the chemical compound DHMO, implicated in the deaths of thousands of Americans every year. The chemical was found to have caused corrosion and rusting in many metals, to be a major component of acid rain and had been found in excised tumors of terminal cancer patients. Symptoms of ingestion included excessive sweating and urination and “for those who have developed a dependency on DHMO, complete withdrawal means certain death,” the report said. “(The) presence of the chemical has been confirmed in every river, stream, lake and reservoir in America.” Of the students surveyed, 43 said it should be banned. Students had the freedom to ask their teachers about DHMO, but few did. The kicker? DHMO is another name for water. David Murray, research director of the non-profit Statistical Assessment Service in Washington, D.C., said the report needed to be taken seriously. “The likelihood is high that I could replicate these results with a survey of members of Congress,” he told the Washington Post. Today, Zohner is a senior program manager at the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations in Kennesaw, Ga.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
