100 years ago

W.G. Swendsen of Boise, state reclamation commissioner, told reporters this week in 1922 that he was interested in inspecting Mud Lake. “In 1900 this lake covered about 40 acres, but has since expanded for some unknown reason to 16,000 acres,” a wire report in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune said. “The lake is shallow and the loss by evaporation is heavy. An excavation near the lake recently disclosed a number of bones which were sent to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., where they were identified as the remains of camels and elephants.”

Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

