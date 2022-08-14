W.G. Swendsen of Boise, state reclamation commissioner, told reporters this week in 1922 that he was interested in inspecting Mud Lake. “In 1900 this lake covered about 40 acres, but has since expanded for some unknown reason to 16,000 acres,” a wire report in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune said. “The lake is shallow and the loss by evaporation is heavy. An excavation near the lake recently disclosed a number of bones which were sent to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., where they were identified as the remains of camels and elephants.”
75 years ago
Thousands lined the streets of Idaho Falls the afternoon of Aug. 12, 1947, as the Bonneville Post of the American Legion commemorated the end of World War II with an extravagant VJ Day parade. The parade featured floats, high school bands from Idaho Falls, Rigby and Ririe, the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Posse. The Post-Register’s float featured a tableau of the flag being raised at Iwo Jima, while the Japanese-American Citizens League float had a simple message: “Peace.” Later, in more solemn tones, a memorial service honoring the war dead was conducted by Legion officials and featuring remarks from Sen. Henry Dworshak, Idaho secretary of state Col. Frederick Black and Capt. Clifford Roper of the U.S. Navy.
50 years ago
The Teton Dam near Newdale was still nearly four years away from making the top story on the evening news this week in 1972. Instead, editorial writers were taking aim at the environmentalists raising objections to it in a full-page ad in the Post-Register. “Recently, a Teton Dam Symposium was held at Idaho Falls by the environmentalists which should have been entitled a Symposium of Prejudice for that is exactly what it was,” opined “WFM” in Burley’s South Idaho Press. “It’s about time for the people who have made Idaho what it is to rise up and be heard. The election last Tuesday brought the first inkling for it is noted that every candidate who opposed the Lower Teton dam one way or another was ‘wiped off the slate.’ Not only did this embrace Eastern Idaho but the whiplash extended throughout Magic Valley, where so-called non-dam candidates frittered away in opinionated froth.”
25 years ago
Preliminary autopsy reports on two bodies discovered in the back of a pickup truck in Yellowstone National Park supported the theory that it was a homicide-suicide. The bodies were identified as Ronald Robert Reimann, 48, and his mother, Norma Jean Reimann, 69, both of Blackfoot. Parked at Frog Rock, the truck, with a camper-style top, had been checked Aug. 10 by park rangers, who discovered nothing unusual. The next day they returned and detected an odor. Preliminary autopsy results indicated Ronald Reimann shot his mother twice in the head with a .357 magnum pistol, killed their pet cat, then shot himself once in the head. They were reportedly eluding law enforcement on grand theft charges, and police said they were also wanted on charges of check fraud. “A suicide note left at the scene suggest Ronald Reimann suffered a stroke and both were bored with life,” the Associated Press reported.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”