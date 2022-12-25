LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
Getty Images

100 years ago

Fumes from green wood left in an oven to dry caused the death of an infant on a farm near Mountainview. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Mr. and Mrs. Lake North had left their three children at home while they went to visit a neighbor the week before Christmas 1922. All three were overcome by the fumes, but the two older ones were resuscitated and reported safe. The infant was buried on the afternoon of Dec. 22.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.