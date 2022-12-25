Fumes from green wood left in an oven to dry caused the death of an infant on a farm near Mountainview. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Mr. and Mrs. Lake North had left their three children at home while they went to visit a neighbor the week before Christmas 1922. All three were overcome by the fumes, but the two older ones were resuscitated and reported safe. The infant was buried on the afternoon of Dec. 22.
75 years ago
A proposal for two school districts in Bonneville County, one to include the major rural areas east of the Snake River, was formally submitted Dec. 23, 1947, to the county school reorganization committee, which had previously recommended a single Class A countywide district. The proposal came from a committee headed by Taylor Lott of Ucon. K.W. Devenport, Ucon school superintendent, said the second district would include areas incorporated in 31 school districts, excluding Idaho Falls, Stanton, York and Taylor, also omitting the area west of the river that included the Osgood, New Sweden, Riverdale and Oakland Valley districts. Devenport said the area would have a valuation of roughly $9 million. “We expect to give and take in the matter of boundaries, but we want to retain a district that is sufficiently large to support a fairly large high school,” he said. The board also asked for an extension to the proposal deadline from Jan. 1 to July 1, 1948.
50 years ago
Idaho Falls was poised this week in 1972 to see whether 8-year-old Richard Knecht of Prospect, Ore., would be able to break the world’s record for sit-ups. Knecht said he had already broken the record unofficially on two other occasions, including one session earlier in the month where he did 25,017 in nine hours and 21 minutes. Going for the official record on behalf of his family, a traveling fitness team, he was planning to start at 10 a.m. Dec. 23 in the Idaho Falls High School Gym. The record then was 17,000, set by a 30-year-old Marine Corps captain in seven hours and 27 minutes. When the big day arrived, he managed 25,222 sit-ups in 11 hours and 14 minutes.
25 years ago
The U.S. Department of Energy announced this week in December 1997 that it was transferring another $3 million into eastern Idaho’s coffers to help with economic diversification. In a 1995 agreement with the state and U.S. Navy, DOE committed $30 million to the region in exchange for the right to store spent nuclear fuel at Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory. Under the agreement, DOC committed to removing all stored waste from Idaho by 2035. “The spent fuel settlement fund is one part of a larger economic diversification strategy that has worked very well so far,” said John Wilcynski, manager of DOE’s Idaho Operations Office. “When DOE completed the contract to manage the laboratory, we asked industry how they would assist the community in diversifying the economy. … (The) result has been the relocation or expansion of several businesses in Eastern Idaho.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
