100 years agoThe Idaho Falls team won first place in the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company’s first aid contest, held May 19, 1923, in Boise. “Five events, each a problem in first aid for accident victims, comprised the contest,” the Idaho Statesman reported. Chief Judge Dr. L.P. McCalla and his panel were “extravagant in their praise of the speed and efficiency shown by the contestants, who were graduates of the company’s training course of six months. The plan for next year’s contest is for an interstate competition among state champions to follow the local and state events,” the report said. “A musical program by instrumental and vocal soloists and the Boise High School glee club filled the intervals between contest events and was much enjoyed by the large audience.”

75 years agoTom Battles, a student at Hawthorne Elementary School, was named grand prize winner in the Idaho Falls Realty board’s slogan contest. His winning slogan, “Idaho Falls — Head of the Horn of Plenty,” was announced this week in 1948 by Delbert Groberg, chairman of the contest committee. There was a total of 255 entries in three divisions. Young Tom received his $50 grand prize at a May 24 luncheon meeting at the Bonneville Hotel. Other winners in the Idaho Falls School Division were “Nature’s Jackpot,” submitted by Travis G. Haws, of 270 1/2 Tenth Street, and “Bread Basket of the West,” submitted by Elaine Nicholas, of 124 Corner Avenue. Post-Register publisher E.F. McDermott was chairman of the judging committee and was assisted by Mrs. V.W. Halliday, Mrs. Marshall Keyes, Marshall Scott and Wilson Chandler. “The entries were submitted to the judges by number only, and no names of the persons who submitted them were attached,” the Post-Register reported.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

