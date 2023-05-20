100 years agoThe Idaho Falls team won first place in the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company’s first aid contest, held May 19, 1923, in Boise. “Five events, each a problem in first aid for accident victims, comprised the contest,” the Idaho Statesman reported. Chief Judge Dr. L.P. McCalla and his panel were “extravagant in their praise of the speed and efficiency shown by the contestants, who were graduates of the company’s training course of six months. The plan for next year’s contest is for an interstate competition among state champions to follow the local and state events,” the report said. “A musical program by instrumental and vocal soloists and the Boise High School glee club filled the intervals between contest events and was much enjoyed by the large audience.”
75 years agoTom Battles, a student at Hawthorne Elementary School, was named grand prize winner in the Idaho Falls Realty board’s slogan contest. His winning slogan, “Idaho Falls — Head of the Horn of Plenty,” was announced this week in 1948 by Delbert Groberg, chairman of the contest committee. There was a total of 255 entries in three divisions. Young Tom received his $50 grand prize at a May 24 luncheon meeting at the Bonneville Hotel. Other winners in the Idaho Falls School Division were “Nature’s Jackpot,” submitted by Travis G. Haws, of 270 1/2 Tenth Street, and “Bread Basket of the West,” submitted by Elaine Nicholas, of 124 Corner Avenue. Post-Register publisher E.F. McDermott was chairman of the judging committee and was assisted by Mrs. V.W. Halliday, Mrs. Marshall Keyes, Marshall Scott and Wilson Chandler. “The entries were submitted to the judges by number only, and no names of the persons who submitted them were attached,” the Post-Register reported.
50 years agoThe Idaho Alcohol Safety Action Project was gearing up in mid-May 1973 to conduct voluntary roadside surveys in the Idaho Falls and Pocatello areas. “The surveys will be conducted during a two-week period at different pre-selected sites,” the Idaho State Journal reported. “Motorists are asked to answer a series of questions designed to measure awareness and attitude, and are asked to take a blood alcohol test. Roadside surveys conducted in June 1972 showed that between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. on a Friday or Saturday night, one out of every 12 drivers in Idaho was legally drunk. Between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., one out of every seven drivers had a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.” Coordinator Gloria Cartan emphasized the project’s voluntary nature. “Anyone found to have a blood alcohol content of at least .08 per cent, the legal limit of intoxication of Idaho, will be driven home by a volunteer and there will be no charges made,” she said.
25 years agoEastern Idaho potato farmers said they were contemplating holding back their crop from shipment in protest of low prices and a slumping market. “Despite estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture projecting increased demand for their potatoes, growers are still in the midst of a two-year slump,” the Associated Press reported. “At a meeting sponsored by the Potato Growers of Idaho, some farmers said it was time to hold their crop back, possibly for as long as two weeks.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
