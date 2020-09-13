100 years ago
This week in 1920 saw the passing of William Lindsay, 53, credited with being Idaho Falls' first real estate developer. "Mr. Lindsay went to his room in the Eleanor Hotel a week ago Saturday complaining of not feeling well," the Daily Post reported. "A physician was called and found that he was suffering from Ptomaine poisoning and from the time until he died Mr. Lindsay continued to grow weaker. The end coming Sunday morning (Sept. 11) at 7 o'clock." Lindsay was born in Fruchie, Scotland, and came to the United States at age 17, first settling in La Grande, Ore. He came to Idaho Falls in 1889 and opened up the first real estate office, continuing in business until he went to Seattle in 1906, handling property there and in Vancouver, B.C., "some of which he still retained at the time of his death." Survivors included his son, William K. Lindsay, two sisters-in-law, Mrs. M.E. Balster and Mrs. J.C. Clay, both of Idaho Falls; two brothers, John and Robert, both of Vancouver, B.C.; and two sisters, Mrs. G. Thompson, of Oakland, Calif., and Mrs. D.Y. Petrie of Seattle.
75 years ago
The tremendous job of providing housing for an estimated 30,000 persons expected in Idaho Falls for the three-day dedication of the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple was proceeding well, but more rooms were needed, said Grant Ovard, a member of the housing committee. The $750,000 structure was scheduled to be consecrated Sept. 23, 24 and 25, with LDS church President George Albert Smith and counselors J. Reuben Clark and David O. McKay expected. An information bureau was due to open Sept. 17 in the downtown showroom of the Smith-Hart Motor Co. for the convenience of visitors in the city to inspect the temple or attend the dedication.
50 years ago
Some 80 miles of cable for the proposed new cable television service in Idaho Falls was finished this week in 1970, according to Melvin B. Wright, manager of Upper Valley Telecable Co. Wright told the Post-Register that in spite of the prolonged delay of necessary equipment, the first lines for connecting the first TV sets should be in by Thanksgiving. The area east of Yellowstone Avenue and north of First Street was first scheduled. Wright reported that the company had received more than 1,250 orders for connection, adding that he expected a sharp increase once the equipment arrived. The service would be offering 10 channels, including local broadcast stations KID and KIFI.
25 years ago
Idaho National Engineering Laboratory buses on residential streets were soon to be a thing of the past in Idaho Falls, as Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies announced it would be consolidating service out of two bus stops. The move was expected to save at least $1 million a year, and the site contractor indicated it might ask Argonne National Laboratory-West and the Naval Reactors Facility to join in the arrangement and save even more. Reaction among site workers was reported to be mixed.