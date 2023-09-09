100 years agoProhibition was in full swing this week in 1923, and no one was feeling the sting worse than William Masters, whom Judge George Edgington sentenced to six months in the county jail and fined $500 for transporting liquor. Masters’ attorney had entered a guilty plea on behalf of his client, who had been arrested in July driving from Mackay to Idaho Falls with several gallons of hooch in his car. “This is said to be the heaviest sentence ever given in a local court for a liquor offense,” said the story in the Salt Lake Tribune, which had an Idaho Falls office at the time, on Park Avenue.
75 years agoAn unauthorized predawn flight of a Cessna T-50 twin-engine plane from Fanning Field in Idaho Falls resulted in the arrest of two men three hours later in Rock Springs, Wyo. Bonneville County Prosecutor John Ferebauer issued arrest warrants the morning of Sept. 9, 1948, for E.C. Abbott and a “John Doe,” alleging grand larceny in the incident. Sheriff Dean Wilkie and a deputy were scheduled to leave to bring the suspects back for arraignment. The plane belonged to Dr. William A. Firth of Muskegon, Mich., and was parked, locked, beside a hangar of the Aeroservice company, where it was being held due to a lien that had been placed on it for an unpaid repair bill. Wilkie said a note signed by Abbott had been left under the hangar door saying that Dr. Firth had authorized him to fly the plane back to Michigan. According to the Civil Aviation Administration, the plane had taken off from Idaho Falls at 6:30 a.m., then landed in Pocatello, where the pilot filled it up with 73 gallons of gasoline. An attendant there told him the pilot had told him he was flying to Elko, Nev.
50 years agoThe executive director of the Idaho Nuclear Energy Commission announced this week in 1973 that he had $86,000 available for research and development by private firms. Gene Rutledge said the research is hoped to result in projects and contracts for the public good and defended the use of public money for private commercial development. As evidence, he pointed to his isotopic snow gauge, which was developed using commission funds and allows precise spring runoff predictions from snowpack in the mountains. Rutledge said an improvement of only 1% in water management could bring a $1 billion benefit to the Pacific Northwest economy and an estimated $10 billion of water value in the Columbia Basin drainage.
25 years agoThe Idaho Falls Braves won the Pioneer League championship this week in 1998, beating the Lethbridge Diamondbacks 7-3 in a best-of-three series. It was the first Pioneer League crown for Idaho Falls since 1974. The Braves scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Three of those runs came on a home run by Alex Pelaez. Braves starter Ben Howard got the win, allowing just two hits in five innings.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
