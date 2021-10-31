100 years ago
As Idaho Falls native Jack Rathie sat on death row in Oregon this week in 1921, more intercessions were coming from his hometown. “The American Red Cross at Idaho Falls, through its secretary, has shown an interest on the case of John L. Rathie, now under sentence to be hanged,” the Salem Statesman Journal reported. “The secretary writes Red Cross headquarters in Salem, suggesting that the matter of a pardon for Rathie be taken up, and that efforts be made to secure a writ of habeas corpus in order that the Supreme Court may pass on some legal points to be involved. The claim is made by the secretary of the Idaho Falls Red Cross that the present law permitting executions in the state may not be constitutional, and that the law was not legally placed in the statute book. Reference is made to the constitutional convention of 1857 and also to the fact that certain legal points regarding executions have never been raised.” Rathie was one of six men involved in a July 1920 jailbreak in which Umatilla County Sheriff Tillman D. Taylor was killed. He managed to elude capture for six days before being found by a posse near Pendleton.
75 years ago
A freak accident led to the loss of electricity in several Upper Snake River Valley communities this week in 1946. Utah Power and Light reported that on Oct. 30 a power-driven wood saw disintegrated, sending flying steel fragments through the air nearly 300 feet. One fragment hit a 44,000-volt transmission line between Rigby and Rexburg, severing it and leading to interruptions in service ranging from six minutes at Rexburg and St. Anthony to 14 minutes in the area between St. Anthony and Hamer.
50 years ago
Sugar beets were still an economic factor in eastern Idaho in 1971, as evidenced by the $788,343 in checks mailed this week by the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. as final payment on their 1970 crop. The checks brought to $10,044,826 the amount paid for the crop received by the company in the fall of 1970. The payments were based on sugar content of the crop and on net returns from sugar as it is sold. “The company paid a total of $15.29 per ton for beets in Idaho, a record payment,” United Press International reported.
25 years ago
Two eastern Idaho clergy blasted the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service this week in October 1996 over a roundup of 40 workers at two Idaho Falls area businesses. The Rev. Jerry Funke, pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, said he was outraged by the roundup, the latest of 10 to have happened since the beginning of the year. Although INS would not identify the businesses involved, Tony Tinoco of the Idaho Migrant Council in Idaho Falls said they were a potato dehydration plant and a local clothing business. Neither of the businesses paid a fine, said Randy Robinson, assistant director of the INS regional office in Helena, Mont. Under the 1986 Immigration Reform Act, employers who knowingly hire undocumented workers can face fines of up to $2,500 per violation, plus criminal penalties. Both companies cooperated with the INS investigation, Robinson said, adding, “We don’t expect them to be experts in spotting counterfeit documents.” Following the roundup, one of the businesses had 39 people apply for work the following Monday, 16 of them with counterfeit documents, he said.