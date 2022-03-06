100 years ago
More than 100 representatives of canal companies in District No. 36, an area including rivers, creeks and canals from Twin Falls to the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River, held their annual meeting in Idaho Falls this week in 1922. John Empey was elected water master by a large majority over his opponent, C.H. De Camp. Horley J. Davis of Idaho Falls was elected chairman and Ray Walker secretary. John Lee, John Dick, W.E. Jordan and William Saur were appointed to a credentials committee from the South Fork, while C.J. Call, Arthur Manuring, P.J. Davis and W.J. Scholes were put on nominations. Committee members from the North Fork included George Horrigfield and John Fisher, nominations; and B.J. Lavery and John E. Pincock, credentials. The lower valley was represented by W.F. Alworth, J.B. Stocking, F.A. Banks and J.C. Wheeler.
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning announced this week in 1947 that the way was finally clear for oiling 11/4 miles of road from West Broadway to the Idaho Falls Airport. The city completed the purchase of the last remaining piece of property, a 0.16-acre parcel belonging to D.L. Westergard, giving it a 100-foot right of way all the way to the airfield and log hangar. All property was purchased outright, save one piece that was condemned through court action in late February, Fanning said. According to the proposal, the city and Bonneville County were to share equally in the grading and draining, at an aggregate cost of about $12,000, while the state highway department granted a commitment for financing the oiling, at an approximate cost of $18,000. City Engineer Claud R. Black said specifications called for a 60-foot oiled surface, enough for four lanes of traffic. “We are happy over acquiring the last piece of right of way and expect to start work as soon as frost is out of the ground,” Fanning said.
50 years ago
Two women convicted of passing $2,379 in bad checks got five years each in prison from Judge Henry S. Martin of the Seventh District Court in Idaho Falls. Rita Jane Sherrill, aka Sharon Sykes, of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Nona Bea Lewis, aka Carol Jean Williams and Diane Talmage, received the sentences. In his comments from the bench, Martin called the women “rustlers,” defining their offense as “organized plans to make a living out of crime — in your case, passing forged and counterfeit checks.” The women, who pled guilty, were also accused of passing bad checks in Boise and Casper, Wyo.
25 years ago
Public outcry this week in March 1997 thwarted a land swap meant to protect grizzly bears on the Targhee National Forest. Forest Supervisor Jerry Reese said he thought trading 580 acres in Teton Canyon for 330 acres of private land at Squirrel Meadows would protect nature, but the plan had little public support. “(That) angle was the most difficult,” he said. “The other resource tradeoffs would have been good.” Residents of Idaho’s Teton Valley were most vocal in their opposition, saying the development would have impaired the view for many. Still, there was support for acquiring Squirrel Meadows, sandwiched between the Tetons and Yellowstone National Park on the edge of the Vinegar Hole Wilderness Area. Mike Whitfield, executive director of the Teton Valley Land Trust, pledged to drum up support for other protection options, such as buying the land outright through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”