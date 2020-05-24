100 years ago
Summer hours for the Idaho Falls High School swimming pool were announced this week in May 1920. The pool would be open to the public every night of the week for two sessions, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. “The public will also have use of the pool on Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:30 on those Wednesdays that the city baseball team plays out of town,” the Daily Post reported. “School boys use the pool on Monday and Thursday afternoons. The first hour is from 2:00 to 3:00 and the second hour is from 3:15 to 4:15. School girls use the pool on Tuesdays and Friday afternoons with the same hour schedule as for the boys.”
75 years ago
News of eastern Idaho servicemen liberated from German prison camps continued to hit the front page of the Post Register this week in May 1945. The list on May 24 included Harold D. Price of Idaho Falls, Bud H. Hinckley of Rigby and Don J. Rosenlof of St. Anthony. According to the letter Price’s parents received, their son had been wounded on Sept. 15, 1944. After being treated in a German field hospital, he was marched across northern Germany with hundreds of other prisoners without proper food or clothing. The camp in which he was held was liberated by Russian troops.
50 years ago
The Henry’s Fork of the Snake River smashed a 45-year-old peak record this week in May 1970, forcing partial closing of the Palisades Dam’s outlet tunnels to avoid serious flooding in the Menan area, where the river’s north and south forks meet. Snake River Watermaster Arthur L. Larson reported flows in the Henry’s Fork west of Rexburg running at 9,060 cubic feet per second. This placed the gauge height at 6.90 feet, breaking the 1925 record of 6.78 feet. Thousands of acres of pasture and farmland above Rexburg were underwater. Larson said water in Palisades Reservoir could only be held for a few days. “(It) is filling now when it should be emptying to make room for the late runoff,” he said.
25 years ago
Attorneys for the state of Idaho and the U.S. government in late May 1995 were getting ready for a showdown over spent fuel shipments to Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. After U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge extended the injunction against shipments to INEL, he took on the responsibility of deciding whether the state could block them once and for all. Gov. Phil Batt said he didn’t think the court-ordered environmental study of waste storage at the site didn’t meet the court’s requirements. Energy Department spokesman Brad Bugger said the study, which took nearly 400 people to write and predicted insignificant effects from the storage, would hold up in court. “Obviously if we didn’t have confidence in the document we wouldn’t have released it,” he said.