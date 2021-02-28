100 years ago
A masked bandit who robbed the State Bank of Victor was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital in serious condition after fainting in custody. According to the wire service report, the suspect, identified as a former teacher at the school in Palisade, entered the bank Feb. 25, 1921, while Deloss Lauritzer, the assistant cashier, was alone in the building. At gunpoint, he ordered Lauritzer into the vault and absconded with $184. Lauritzer had managed to slip a revolver into the door jamb, preventing it from closing. “As soon as the bandit left the room, Lauritzer chased him and held him up,” the wire report said. “The bandit fainted. He will be examined for his sanity in Salt Lake.”
75 years ago
Joe L. Marker of Idaho Falls became the first Bonneville County resident to announce his candidacy for state office this week in 1946, throwing his hat in the ring for state representative on the Democratic ticket. Marker was only recently out of the U.S. Army after serving for 40 months. He was stationed in England for six weeks, then transferred to the Third Replacement depot in Belgium. From there, he joined the 104th “Timberwolf” Infantry Division in Germany as a rifleman. Prior to his entry into the military, Marker was an Idaho Falls newspaper writer and organist at the Idaho Falls First LDS Ward church. In making his announcement, he said, “I am principally interested in working in the Idaho Legislature on behalf of the Idaho veteran and doing whatever I can to assure the veteran that everything that can will be done in his behalf.”
50 years ago
Nine school buses from Idaho Falls School District 91, Bonneville County School District 93 and Blackfoot were reported vandalized or burglarized the night of Feb. 26, 1971, while they were parked at the Minidome on the Idaho State University campus. Police said buses were damaged when vandals sprung the doors, knocked glass out and tore stop arms off. Meanwhile in Idaho Falls, repairs were pending at Skyline High School, where flooding had damaged the gymnasium floor. Principal Richard Bigelow said the extent of repairs likely would not be determined until after the school year ended, but said many warped boards would need to be replaced.
25 years ago
State inspectors announced this week in February 1996 that they’d discovered new hazardous waste violations at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory during a surprise inspection the previous month, but the site’s federal contractor, Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies, said it might seek immunity under an Idaho law that protected polluters who prepared their own environmental audits. As inspectors left INEL on Feb. 1, LMITCO staffers handed them an internal audit detailing some of the same violations that had been discovered that week. The report “did have some overlap with some of the issues we investigated,” said Dave Pisarski, enforcement chief of the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality. “We’re still trying to piece everything together. Everything is tied up in legal review.”