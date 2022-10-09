Tom Milner loaded a car of potatoes the afternoon of Oct. 5, 1922, for which he paid the grower, William Klemmer the rate of 90 cents per hundred bulk at the car. The spuds, bound for California, were the first carload of unpacked or bulk potatoes sent out that season, according a wire report. “The potatoes are all of a special size, long, and none of them are under 12 ounces in weight, though many of them went 16 and 20 ounces,” the report said. “The potatoes are to be used for making ‘shoestrings’ and French fries.” In other, unrelated agricultural news, farmer J.K. Ando found himself in a pickle with 50 tons of cabbage and no buyers. The heads averaged 15 pounds each, making them too large and too costly for the average consumer. “Local commission men refuse Ando’s cabbages on the grounds that when they reach market they would have to sell for around 75 cents each, which they declare is more money than the average housewife will spend for one cabbage.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Fire Chief L.G. Jackson reported this week in 1947 that losses to fire in Idaho Falls were at their highest level since 1943. “Fire so far this year has cost property owners $23,395.38,” the Post-Register reported. “Fire loss for the entire year in 1946 was only $12,994.80; $17,769.42 in 1945; and $9,229 in 1944. Loss during 1943 was $78,020.32, which included the L.S. Taube warehouse fire.” The largest fire of 1947 was at the Somers residence, which was reported as a $10,251 loss. For Fire Prevention Week, Jackson reported that firemen had gone to schools around the city with a firetruck and visited with students to talk about fire safety. Each visit was heralded by a surprise fire alarm.
50 years ago
The State Board of the League of Women Voters met in Idaho Falls this week in 1972 with an agenda that included plans to improve public school education. State President Joy Buersmeyer of Boise said the league planned a campaign to register 90 percent of eligible voters in the state. For the November election, the league was urging “yes” votes on proposals that would limit the number of state executive departments to 20 provide that the governor and lieutenant governor be elected from the same party, and allow a simple majority to approve revenue bonds for water and sewage treatment facilities. She said the league also approved measures to eliminate the present designated members for the Land Board and to remove an outdated provision of three years of compulsory education for youngsters.
25 years ago
The ghost of luxurious passenger railroad travel made a stop in Idaho Falls this week in 1997 with a visit from the American Orient Express. The train, composed of engines and cars from the 1940s and 1950s, let off passengers at the Idaho Falls depot on the city’s south side, where they got on buses to tour Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Elegantly appointed in mahogany and brass, expressive fabrics and custom carpets, the train cost $14 million to restore. In addition to sleeping cars, it featured two dining carriages, two club cars and an observation car that had served for 20 years on the New York Central’s famed 20th Century Limited. The train carried 88 passengers on custom itineraries that lasted between five and nine days. The least expensive fare for the Rockies and Yellowstone trip, which brought the train to eastern Idaho, was $2,590 for a single passenger in a double occupancy sleeping car.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.