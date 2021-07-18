100 years ago
The brick plant on the west side of the Snake River, about one mile north of city limits, was reported back in operation this week in July 1921, with 20 men back on the job after a considerable layoff. “The owners of the plant state that there is little call for brick at the present time, but that they expect some building operations will soon be resumed and that then the market will be opened,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “It is the purpose of the plant to make a sufficient supply of common brick so that it will not be necessary to ship any of that grade here.” In a separate, but possibly related report, C.S. Crabtree was the winning bidder on the contract to build a second ward for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the corner of Ninth Street and Boulevard. The cost of the building was estimated at $40,000, roughly $607,000 in today’s dollars.
75 years ago
Housewives in Idaho Falls and the vicinity were looking at paying one cent more for milk this week in July 1946, with the Idaho Falls Retail Dairymen’s Association raising the price to 14.5 cents per quart. Association Spokesman Art Thompson said increased production expenses forced the increase. “Idaho Falls dairymen have been attempting to hold the line in prices as much as possible, but the increased milk production cost makes it imperative that a one-cent raise be placed in effect,” he said, adding that the increase had been borne previously by “hidden taxes” that had helped finance the milk subsidy program.
50 years ago
Pioneer Day celebrations in Idaho Falls promised to be grand in 1971, with seven LDS stakes staging four days of festivities featuring a musical stage production, rodeo, Marine band concert, parade and variety show. The musical, “The Order of Love,” was to run at the Civic Auditorium July 21-24 and featured the combined talents of more than 100 actors, chorus members, dancers, musicians and behind-the-scenes production people. More than 60 floats were expected in the parade, to start July 24 at 9:30 a.m. This was a departure from the traditional evening parade of past years, according to Bill Williams, parade chairman.
25 years ago
Between 600 and 700 workers at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory got sent home early on July 16, 1996, as a range fires swept across the desert near Argonne National Laboratory West. U.S. Highway 20 was closed from west of Idaho Falls to its junction with Idaho Highway 33 as firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze. No buildings were reported in danger, but officials concerned about power lines serving the Department of Energy site rerouted power for safety’s sake. Investigators believed the fire may have started when an unspecified material in the back of a pickup truck on Highway 20 caught on fire and spread to sagebrush along the highway.