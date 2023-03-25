100 years agoRepresentatives of the California Vegetable Union and the Idaho Producers Union were in Idaho Falls this week in 1923 conducting meetings on behalf of the lettuce industry, with the hope of increasing the acreage in Bonneville County. In addition to lettuce, R.G. Risser (California) and W.G. McCall (Idaho) had information on celery and cauliflower. “Climactic conditions are said to be against the successful raising of celery and cauliflower in Idaho, but lettuce of an extra fine quality was grown last season,” the Salt Lake Tribute reported. “Regardless of the fact that many losses were sustained last year because of the lack of knowledge in the growing of the vegetables, practically every farmer who undertook its growth last season has again signed up to increase his acreage.”
75 years agoA jury hearing the murder case against Tommy Miura of Idaho Falls, charged with stabbing his father to death, began deliberations March 26, 1948, after a five-day trial in Rexburg. Prosecutors alleged that Miura premeditated the Feb. 14 stabbing in order to rid himself of his father, Zenzo Miura, and sister. “Why should a man want to get rid of a sister by placing her in a state institution for the insane and ridding himself of his father in the manner he did?” asked Madison County Prosecutor C.W. Poole. Poole cited testimony by Idaho Falls Police saying Miura turned himself in and exhibited a familiarity with his rights as a defendant that “indicated that he knew what he had done and was doing at the time,” and that insanity was no defense. Attorney Lloyd Adams argued that if Miura was as intelligent as the prosecutor said he was, “there were many other means of murdering his father, an old man, without drawing suspicion on him.” Testifying for the defense, Dr. James O. Cromwell, superintendent of the Idaho State Hospital South, said he thought Miura was insane at the time of the stabbing “and is insane at the present time.” Dr. F.M. Rigby of Rexburg testified that he had seen Miura on multiple occasions and that on one of them, he had asked for X-rays of head and arm wounds he had suffered in Italy during World War I. After two hours and 35 minutes, the jury returned a verdict of “not guilty by reason of insanity.” A date for commitment to an asylum was set for Monday, March 29.
50 years agoAt a meeting in Idaho Falls this week in 1973, the consensus was evenly divided between preservation and development advocates. Spokesmen for small table groups that prepared maps outlining their use preferences for the Idaho and Salmon River primitive areas and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River said the ideas and opinions were evenly divided at the meeting, called by the U.S. Forest Service. State Rep. Wayne Tibbitts, R-Lorenzo, who said he was against “locking up more of our areas,” said the meeting offered a more balanced presentation than other meetings around the state, which he felt were “packed with environmentalists.” Forest Service spokesman Robert Christopher said the workshop approach forced participants to work one on one and exchange ideas instead of engaging in emotionalism.
25 years agoSchool board trustees in the Bonneville and Blackfoot districts opted into the Idaho Department of Education’s pilot Partnership in Character Education programs in March 1998. Idaho Schools Superintendent Anne Fox said she was seeking a four-year federal grant of nearly $1 million for the program. “Many individuals in our population no longer seem to have a genuine sense of who they really are or want to be,” Fox wrote in her grant application. “Children need to be taught how to be civil and respectful citizens. We have so many instances that we see in our country of violence and people not having respect for human life. Character education has very clear lessons in honesty, compassion, respect, commitment, generosity, etc.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
