100 years agoFrom the Idaho Statesman: “At a dinner held last week (mid-June 1923) at the Idaho hotel, those interested in the new LDS Hospital, scheduled for dedication in September, announced to the physicians present that they wished the hospital to be regarded as a community institution and not sectarian, and that the standard would meet the requirements of the American College of Physicians and Surgeons.” In agricultural news, Aaron Sapiro, the nationally recognized head and leader of the cooperative marketing movement throughout the United States among farmers, spoke to a large assembly of eastern Idaho farmers. Local organizations working without affiliation with a cooperative movement seeking to sell a local commodity is not a help but a hindrance, he said, and in order to get results, the movement must be general.
75 years agoWilliam J. McCullough of New Sweden had a bit of an emergency on his farm the morning of June 18, 1923. While he and his two sons were in town buying chicks, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was on its way to put out a fire started by McCullough’s newly installed chicken brooder. According to the Post-Register, McCullough had just moved the brooder into a three-room storehouse on his property, turned on the electricity to have it ready for the new chicks and headed to town. Idaho Falls Fire Chief L.G. Jackson said the fire was apparently caused by a short circuit. Mrs. McCullough saw the smoke coming from the storehouse, some distance from the farmhouse, and called the Fire Department. “The fire truck left Idaho Falls at 11:05 a.m. and returned at 1:15 p.m. Coming back to Idaho Falls the truck passed the McCullough automobile, traveling fast and apparently in too much of a hurry to stop and ask questions.”
50 years agoThe talk of an energy crisis was beginning to rear its head in June 1973. In a speech to the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, Lt. Gov. Jack Murphy told his audience that the energy shortage was real, as anyone on the East Coast who watched his lights dim and his television picture shrink on the first hot day of the year could attest. Murphy called the looming shortage “our national bad penny … to come back again and again in various forms no matter what we do to make it go away.”
25 years agoCity officials were doubling their efforts to attract another air carrier to Idaho Falls in June 1998 after Delta Air Lines announced it would be dropping its 737 service in favor of loading passengers on SkyWest’s smaller planes. On Oct. 1, Delta would no longer fly three 737s daily into Idaho Falls, airport manager Jim Thorsen said. Instead, SkyWest, owned by Delta, would be flying five 50-passenger jets and four 30-passenger turboprop planes.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
