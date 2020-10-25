100 years ago
The Purity Creamery began operations in downtown Idaho Falls this week in October 1920, setting up shop on A Street just west of the Colonial Theater. “This firm, which operates a similar creamery at Butte, churns the butter in the window where the public can see it, and is manufacturing what will be known as Table Queen butter, selling direct to the consumer,” the Daily Post reported. “All of the cream is purchased from local farmers and the company is using in all its operations purely local ingredients.” S.E. Ayre, one of the owners, was in charge of the Idaho Falls branch, which also sold cheese, eggs, poultry, cottage cheese and buttermilk.
75 years ago
Work on the Idaho Falls airport was 70% complete the third week of October 1945, and although work had been stalled by snow and a shortage of labor, D.P. Affleck, the CAA resident engineer said he was confident the work would be completed before Thanksgiving. The $285,000 project involved surfacing of two runways and a taxi strip with a two-inch asphaltic concrete surface and the installation of a two-inch gravel stabilization course on the landing strips out from the side of the runway pavement. Affleck said lava rock near the surface over the whole field presented a challenge. “Whenever you dig a hole you hit it,” he said. “It always complicates a job to some extent.”
50 years ago
The Idaho State Department of Highways office in Rigby announced this week in October 1970 that there would be a massive four-county cleanup of abandoned cars and trucks. Highway Engineer Jack Meisinger said automobiles in Bonneville, Jefferson, Fremont and Madison counties would be picked up by city and county work crews, Idaho National Guard members and members of the Automobike Dealers Association of Idaho Falls. Anyone wishing to have abandoned vehicles on their property removed was encouraged to call the special phone number for their county. The drive was conducted in cooperation with the Beautify Bonneville Council.
25 years ago
Vehicle thefts were reported way up in Idaho Falls and Bonneville County in October 1995, with most of them involving juvenile offenders. Starting in late September, authorities reported investigating 27 stolen vehicle reports. The average age of the 16 offenders was 14. The youngest was a 12-year-old girl who was in a stolen car with two 14-year-old boys from Michigan. In every single case, keys had been left in the vehicles, police said.