100 years ago
Theo G. Gneiting of Idaho Falls ran into a spot of trouble this week in 1922 when he failed to recognize Bingham County Deputy Sheriff George Ezell. Gneiting had made a trip to Blackfoot to sell some moonshine liquor. According to a report in the Deseret News, Ezell bought the hootch from Gneiting, then arrested him. Gneiting waived preliminary examination and was fined $150 (which, adjusted for inflation, would amount to $2,567 in today’s dollars). Meanwhile, the Blackfoot River was running at near-flood stage, threatening to inundate the Yellowstone Highway at a point south of town. A dike was built to check the flood, and cooler weather on May 8 also checked the rising waters.
75 years ago
Nearly 2,500 high school musicians from Idaho and Utah descended on Idaho Falls this week in 1947 to participate in a two-day festival. “Festival officials worked late Wednesday night at the headquarters in the senior high school, directing arrivals to rooms in the city,” the Post-Register reported. “Available rooms were reported nearly all taken and an appeal was made for other residents with sleeping quarter facilities to notify Mrs. Nona McCowin at the high school at once.” Boy Scouts and Idaho Falls Police helped manage traffic during the May 9 downtown parade, which featured 26 parade bands on Memorial Drive between Broadway and C Street. A concert in Highland Park was to follow at 8 p.m., with a trophy for best performance donated by First Security Bank.
50 years ago
A Western Air Lines 737 flight that originated in Idaho Falls was hijacked this week in 1972 briefly after leaving Salt Lake City, with an armed man demanding to be flown to North Vietnam but settling for Cuba. The FBI said a man identified on the flight list as “John Harris” pulled a gun and sent a note to the cockpit that read, “Dear Pilot, this aircraft is now under the control of several heavily armed members of the National Anti-imperialistic movement. We want to proceed directly to Hanoi, North Vietnam, with stops at Hawaii and Guam.” Four children and seven adults were allowed to leave when the plane stopped in Los Angeles. The plane then went to Dallas, where a fresh crew boarded and nine more passengers were allowed off. The plane touched down for more fuel in Tampa before flying to Havana. Five hours later it returned to Miami International Airport and the 61 remaining passengers were allowed to deplane. The only Idahoans reported on board the plane were Virginia and Allyn Cooksley, who were allowed off at Dallas, according to the newspaper report.
25 years ago
U.S. Department of Energy officials this week in 1997 said they were confident they could keep the Big Lost River from overflowing into radioactive waste buried at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory. Snowpack feeding the river was reported at 188% of normal, higher than the 1983 snowpack that had put the river within inches of topping a dam and dike system at the Radioactive Waste Management Complex. After that close call, the dikes were raised in height, and after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission raised concerns site workers added rip-rap to some spots.
