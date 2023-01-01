At the dawn of 1923, 9th District Judge George W. Edgington was sending signals from the bench that he had had his fill of Prohibition offenders. Fines as punishment for breaking state and federal dry laws would be a thing of the past, he said, sentencing a Teton County man to four months in the county jail on Jan. 5. “Whenever the evidence will allow it, jail sentences will be the award to those convicted of violating the Prohibition law in the future,” he said. The following day, news broke that for the second time in the history of Bonneville County a special grand jury was being called. Edgington’s order specified that jurors were to report the morning of Monday, Jan. 15. He gave no reason for calling the jury.
75 years ago
There was a rush of about 50 early birds at the Bonneville County Assessor’s Office the first week of 1948 for the new black and aluminum license plates. Snagging the coveted No. 1 passenger car plate was Edith C. Oyler. Four clerks were on hand to take care of the rush, which was expected to last two or three days. Other low-number plates were issued to the following people: Corey Schrimser, 2; Albert Wheeler, 3; Ivar Holm, 4; Kenneth Strom, 5; Tony Holm, 6; John Lambrecht, 7; F.H. Siddoway, 8; Bert Rudd, 9; Idaho Falls Auction Co., 10 and 11; and Tony Hahn, 13. No. 1 plates for farm trucks went to O.D. Farnsworth, George Roullard for commercial trucks and Hart’s Bakery for private truck.
50 years ago
Fuel industry spokesman Tim O’Leary said truckers and industrial users in the Intermountain West might soon feel the effects of a fuel oil shortage already widespread in the Midwest in early January 1973. In an Associated Press article with an Idaho Falls dateline, O’Leary said oil companies had instructed their distributors not to accept or attempt to recruit new accounts. Severe cold in December 1972 was partially to blame for the shortage, he said. Also the changeover of many industrial heating systems from natural gas to fuel oil when gas supplies were interrupted. O’Leary said measures were being taken to prevent large users from stockpiling large quantities. Even under the worst conditions, there would be no shortage for homes, hospitals, police and fire facilities, he said.
25 years ago
As snowmobiling gained in popularity, people concerned about winter wildlife were reminding eastern Idahoans this week in 1998 that wild animals in the cold are under a lot of stress. At the request of the Targhee National Forest, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation began distributing a brochure to educate people about their responsibilities. “It’s just a constant concern for those of us who work closely with wildlife,” said Jennifer Knox, spokeswoman for the foundation. “We want people to understand that when they’re out there, even though they might think they’re not having much effect, any little stress can mean the difference between life and death for wildlife.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.