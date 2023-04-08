100 years agoFor the second time in two weeks, Francis Thompson was arrested the afternoon of April 6, 1923, and placed in the Idaho Falls City Jail on a charge of violating Idaho’s Prohibition laws. Thompson was out on $750 bond after being arrested March 22 after a raid at his home in which 10 gallons of liquor had been confiscated. The second arrest occurred in downtown Idaho Falls after officers got a whiff from a bottle that had broken when Thompson dropped it on the steps of the Federal Building. When arrested, Thompson had a bottle of whiskey in each hip pocket. A second raid on his home revealed a 4-foot hole in the floor of his cellar, which had been concealed by a homemade cupboard. Persons who furnished bonds after the first arrest asked to be released, and Thompson returned to jail on bonds adding up to $2,500.
75 years agoBonneville County Democrats held their biennial convention in Idaho Falls on April 9, 1948, preparing for the state party convention later in the month, also in Idaho Falls. In a session at the Rogers Hotel, the county’s 18-member delegation was given the go-ahead to vote as a unit at the state convention. Delegates included the local party officers: A.W. “Bill” Brunt, chairman; Dr. John Hatch, state committeeman; Mrs. Deon Seedall, state committeewoman; Chet G. Taylor, first vice chairman; Delbert V. Groberg, second vice chairman; Edna Fletcher, treasurer; and Dan Hoopes, executive secretary. Regular delegates were George Bennett, Dean F. Wilkie, E.C. Terry, Jack Packer, Mayor E.W. Fanning, Alvin Denman, Howard Andrus, Wilson C. Chandler, Cliff Kindred, Lem Cook and Virginia Russell. Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr., the late president’s son, had been invited through the national committee to speak, but Brunt said they had received no definite word whether he had accepted.
50 years agoAirports across Idaho were looking at higher costs due to federally mandated security measures, with many looking to follow the city of Lewiston, which had imposed a $2 per passenger boarding fee. Idaho Falls Airport Manager Pete Hill said the fee might be the last alternative to curbing a cost jump that was likely to come in at $100,000. The city was waiting to see what Congress would do with a bill that prohibited such fees while allowing for larger federal subsidies at local airports.
25 years agoThe showdown between Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies and its sister company, Lockheed Martin Advanced Environmental Systems, was coming to a head this week in 1998 with the LMITCO telling LMAES it had until April 13 to show significant progress on the Pit 9 cleanup project or face termination of its contract. In 1994, Lockheed Martin Environmental had been awarded a fixed-price contract for the cleanup job on a patch of desert about the size of a football field where barrels and boxes of plutonium-contaminated tools, clothing and sludge from the ‘50s and ‘60s had been dumped in pits and trenches. Lockheed Martin had agreed to pay any costs over $179 million, but in 1997 it asked for $158 million in extra funds and a renegotiated contract. The Energy Department’s Idaho Operations Office and Lockheed Martin Idaho refused, and in August 1997, Lockheed Martin Environmental shut the project down, laying off 115 people.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.