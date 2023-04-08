LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
Getty Images

100 years agoFor the second time in two weeks, Francis Thompson was arrested the afternoon of April 6, 1923, and placed in the Idaho Falls City Jail on a charge of violating Idaho’s Prohibition laws. Thompson was out on $750 bond after being arrested March 22 after a raid at his home in which 10 gallons of liquor had been confiscated. The second arrest occurred in downtown Idaho Falls after officers got a whiff from a bottle that had broken when Thompson dropped it on the steps of the Federal Building. When arrested, Thompson had a bottle of whiskey in each hip pocket. A second raid on his home revealed a 4-foot hole in the floor of his cellar, which had been concealed by a homemade cupboard. Persons who furnished bonds after the first arrest asked to be released, and Thompson returned to jail on bonds adding up to $2,500.

75 years agoBonneville County Democrats held their biennial convention in Idaho Falls on April 9, 1948, preparing for the state party convention later in the month, also in Idaho Falls. In a session at the Rogers Hotel, the county’s 18-member delegation was given the go-ahead to vote as a unit at the state convention. Delegates included the local party officers: A.W. “Bill” Brunt, chairman; Dr. John Hatch, state committeeman; Mrs. Deon Seedall, state committeewoman; Chet G. Taylor, first vice chairman; Delbert V. Groberg, second vice chairman; Edna Fletcher, treasurer; and Dan Hoopes, executive secretary. Regular delegates were George Bennett, Dean F. Wilkie, E.C. Terry, Jack Packer, Mayor E.W. Fanning, Alvin Denman, Howard Andrus, Wilson C. Chandler, Cliff Kindred, Lem Cook and Virginia Russell. Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr., the late president’s son, had been invited through the national committee to speak, but Brunt said they had received no definite word whether he had accepted.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.