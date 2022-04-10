G.G. Fitzgerald, charged with fraud in district court, got a reprieve this week in 1922 after attorneys for the state admitted they did not have enough evidence to make the charge stick. Fitzgerald had been arrested in Los Angeles and charged with obtaining money under false pretenses. The motion for dismissal was filed by County Attorney C.E. Crowley, who, in a signed statement, announced there was insufficient evidence to warrant further prosecution. George W. Edgington, associate attorney for the state, was primarily responsible for the motion.
75 years ago
Fire Chief Frank Williams of Battle Mountain, Nev., got an unexpected introduction to his counterparts in Idaho Falls on April 9, 1947, when his car caught on fire in front of the American National Bank. Williams was passing through and had parked to go into a cafe to eat. When he emerged at 7:40 p.m., he found firefighters extinguishing a blaze in the engine compartment. A passer-by had seen smoke coming from the car and called the fire station. Fire Chief L.G. Jackson said the fire had been caused by a short in the car’s battery cable.
50 years ago
The man who pleaded guilty to threatening the life of Miss Idaho Karen Herd of Idaho Falls, runner-up in the Miss America Pageant, received two years probation this week in 1972. Keith Blaylock, 23, of Idaho Falls, was directed by District Judge Boyd R. Thomas to undergo psychotherapy as a condition of his sentence. Blaylock had been charged with threatening to kidnap Herd from the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium stage during a benefit performance in December 1971, saying he would shoot her if anyone tried to stop him. He later admitted that he’d made a mistake.
25 years ago
About 150 cartridge rifle and pistol shooters had to put their guns away in April 1997 while the Skyline Gun Club dealt with the limitations of their property on the west side of Idaho Falls. The choice was to find new ground or expand the property, as the range 5 miles west of town was determined to be too small to handle the 4.5-mile range of a high-powered rifle, club president Homer Biggers said. “We certainly don’t want any of our neighbors to get hurt or someone’s cow to get shot,” he said. One of those neighbors was the Idaho National Guard which owned a training range bordering the north and west sides of the gun club’s property.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
