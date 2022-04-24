100 years ago
After a trial that lasted nearly a week, a Bonneville County jury found brothers Clyde E. Nelson, 20, and Guy Carl Nelson, 18, guilty of first-degree murder in the November 1921 shooting death of Stephen A. Browning. Judge James G. Gwinn sentenced both men to life imprisonment in the state penitentiary for the crime. The brothers’ attorney had sought to prove that the shooting, which occurred the night of Nov. 26 at Browning’s grocery store at Fourth Street and Lee Avenue, had been unintentional. Guy Nelson recounted how he had ordered Browning to put his hands in the air and lunged for Browning when Browning reached for his gun. “I heard shots fired and saw flashes of fire, but thought Browning did all the shooting,” he said. “I knew that I had been shot and ran out through the front entrance and it was not until I was out of the building that I realized that the hammer of my gun was down and I knew I had fired.” Nelson denied his brother was involved in the killing, but to no effect. The jury returned its verdict April 26 after four hours of deliberation.
75 years ago
Idaho Falls merchants met this week in 1947 determined to nip postwar inflation in the bud. At a meeting of the retail merchants’ division of the Chamber of Commerce, business owners discussed a proposal to reduce prices locally based on the general pattern of the Newburyport Plan, under which merchants in scattered parts of the country had been cutting retail prices 10%. “Idaho Falls has always been a progressive market center, and we are going to keep it that way,” the group said in a statement following their April 24 meeting. While the Newburyport Plan had gotten a positive response in some quarters, not everyone was a fan. New York City’s former mayor Fiorello La Guardia dismissed it as “childish, stupid and inane,” adding, “A big fuss is made because a small town is putting out signs reducing prices. A reduction in prices does not come from Main Street but Wall Street.”
50 years ago
Eastern Idaho Vocational-Technical School announced this week it was accepting applications for a new program in the technical training of environmental radiological health technicians and nuclear reactor operators. Applications for the job-oriented training were available at the school’s headquarters at 364 Freeman Avenue or by contacting the program coordinator, Elton A. King. Enrollment would be limited for the 15-month course, which was offered in collaboration with the National Reactor Testing Station. King said the program was one of the few in the nation, and that demand for nuclear technicians far exceeded the supply.
25 years ago
An Idaho Falls woman was reunited this week in 1997 with the son she had given up for adoption 31 years earlier, with help from the national television show “Unsolved Mysteries.” Bobbi Myler had been searching for her son since he had turned 18, believing she would be allowed access to his adoption records. In 1993, she had been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease that attacks the liver, and she was afraid her son might also carry it. The boy’s adoptive mother caught the show and called the program to report that her son, now married with two children, had been having medical problems doctors had been unable to diagnose. Myler and the adoptive mother ended up talking on the phone for 40 minutes. During the tearful exchange, the son called in from his home in Bountiful, Utah. They started planning a reunion, but “Unsolved Mysteries” made them promise they wouldn’t meet until a crew from the show could be there.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”