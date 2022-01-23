100 years ago
More than 250 farmers met in Idaho Falls this week in January 1922 to organize the Southern Idaho Potato Growers Association. Committees were appointed to draw up the resolutions and bylaws, with a meeting to follow later in the month. Also in agriculture news, E.M. Kennedy of Blackfoot, D.L. Evans of American Falls and Ross J. Comstock of Rexburg traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to ask what sort of federal money might be available for them to lend farm and livestock interests in southeastern Idaho. “The bankers point out the fact that the local banks are unable to help the livestock and agricultural interests, which must have more funds than are available locally in order to finance their business for the year,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “While in Washington they are assisting in helping to promote the federal reclamation program and the American Falls reservoir project.”
75 years ago
Eyeing the proposed Palisades Dam site this week in January 1947, a dam designer from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said there were “several headaches” to be addressed before the final design of the dam could be drawn. “But all these are routine matters which will be ironed out,” said Oscar L. Rice of Denver. Drafting of the final design would not begin until after water users reached an agreement with the bureau. “Reconstruction studies on the dam have now reached that point where construction could begin this year, provided all water problems were settled, all rights of way obtained, and sufficient funds available,” he said. “The problem is to try and get the most economical structure possible with the materials on hand.”
50 years ago
Although a hippie takeover was far from imminent, things were coming to a head at Bonneville High School this week in January 1972 over three students who’d been banned from classes over their refusal to get their hair cut. A Jan. 25 hearing was scheduled on a motion for a preliminary injunction filed against the Bonneville School District by the Idaho Human Rights Commission. When asked about the issue for a news story, students’ answers varied. “It doesn’t make any difference to me whether or not a guy wears long hair,” said one, while another said: “I’m sick of the whole thing. All those kids are radicals trying to prove a point.” Principal Thomas V. Campbell said the issue was going to have to be resolved in court. “Frankly, I’m glad I suspended the students,” he said. “The hair issue has brought more support from the teachers and the community than anything before. Hair does make a difference.”
25 years ago
This week in January 1997, Idaho National Engineering Laboratory became Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory. The change reflected “the site’s emerging emphasis on environmental cleanup and research,” the Associated Press reported. “Environmental cleanup has become the site’s chief mission since the end of the Cold War reduced its role as a recycler of Navy spent nuclear fuel rods.” Idaho Sen. Dirk Kempthorne had been promoting the extra E since 1993, but it would only last eight years. INEEL became Idaho National Laboratory in 2005.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”