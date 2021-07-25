100 years ago
Low flows in the Snake River in late July 1921 were making for a tense situation between the city of Idaho Falls and the Enterprise Canal Co., with the latter suing the city for $500 in damages. “Attorney Otto McCutcheon, representing the canal company, has asked the court to have the city appear and show cause why it should not be enjoined from using the water in question,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “Saturday afternoon (July 23) Mayor Louis received notices from G. Clyde Baldwin, special deputy of the state reclamation commissioner, and John Empsey, water master, that it would be necessary to shut off the city water in accordance with the decreed rights. The mayor was advised that Water Master Empty would be at the power plant at 4 o’clock to shut off the pumps. The mayor dispatched Chief of Police Carlson and Motorcycle Officer Dahlstrom to the power plant with instructions to keep anyone from shutting off the pumps. At 4 o’clock, Mr. Empey appeared at the plant and was met at the entrance by the chief of police. ‘I want to see the man in charge,’ said Mr. Empey. ‘I have orders not to let you in the power house,’ replied the chief. ‘Well, it’s all right with me,’ said Empey. ‘Good luck to you,’ said the chief. ‘Good luck to you,’ rejoined Empey, as he turned away.” As a footnote, it would be another three years before Idaho Falls dug its first municipal well, at Boulevard and 10th Street.
75 years ago
The discovery of potato tuber moth at Rogers Bros. starch plants in Idaho Falls and St. Anthony prompted a major DDT spraying effort in late July 1946. Bonneville County Agent T.J. Chester and Fremont County Agent Floyd Broadhead told the Post-Register that a custom DDT spray covering the two plants and adjacent areas would eradicate the infestation, which would bring thousands of dollars in damages if allowed to spread. Larvae had been found in the tubers, but no adult specimens had been found. Officials also monitored select fields in both counties.
50 years ago
Members of the Idaho Falls Retail Council met this week in July 1971 to unanimously pass a resolution requesting the city to remove parking meters from the downtown business district. Council Chairman Ed Buky said 16 of the council’s 25 members attended the session but added that he believed every member would have voted in the affirmative. “We are asking for this move for greater customer parking convenience,” he told the Post-Register.
25 years ago
Idaho National Engineering Laboratory announced this week in July 1996 that it would begin using high-pressure water instead of acid to clean a material used in the production of battle tank armor. Nitric acid had been used since 1983 to remove a thick oxide and mill scale layer from depleted uranium. In the process, as the acid dissolved oxides, it formed a mixed radioactive and hazardous waste byproduct. Joint research by the Department of Energy, the military and Lockheed Martin Idaho produced a system in which water at pressures of up to 50,000 pounds per square inch could be used in a closed-loop process with only the removed radioactive oxide as a waste byproduct.