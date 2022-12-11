An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
75 years ago
To cope with the onslaught of holiday mail, Postmaster Parley Rigby announced this week in 1947 that a new system would be going into effect. “Under the new plan, a clerk will be stationed in the south lobby of the post office, who will weigh packages, rate them, insure them if desired, and check packing and marking of all packages,” the Post-Register reported. “This will eliminate the long lineups at the windows, where considerable time is lost in weighing and handling the packages. After the weighing and rating, packages may then be taken to either of three or possibly four window, where stamps may be purchased and placed on packages and insured receipts issued.” The Post Office also issued this advice: “If you are sending something perishable, be sure to tell the mailing clerk that it is perishable. If you are sending something fragile, such as articles easily broken, they must be securely packed in wooden or strong double-faced corrugated fiberboard boxes with cushioning material of excelsior, crushed paper or the like, completely surrounding each article to prevent damage. All such articles must be labeled ‘fragile.’”
50 years ago
Eastern Idaho remained in the grip of a cold spell, with subzero temperatures for the eighth straight day. Overnight lows across the state included Boise at minus 22, Pocatello at minus 25 and Idaho Falls at minus 26. “It was so cold in the Upper Snake River Valley that school buses in the rural Idaho Falls area wouldn’t start, forcing the closure of all schools in District 93,” the Associated Press reported. The National Weather Service reported a storm system was moving southward from western Canada and would spread increasing clouds over southern Idaho before moving into Utah. It would be followed by occasional snow developing over the mountains in central Idaho.
25 years ago
A man dressed as Santa Claus held up an Idaho Falls bank this week in 1997, and police said they suspected he may have called in a bomb threat to a local school to create a diversion. The gunman hit the Bank of Commerce at about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, displaying a gun he had carried hidden in a Manila folder, Idaho Falls Police Detective Ken Brown said. Police would not disclose how much money was taken. Witnesses gave conflicting accounts, but authorities reported he fled the scene in a white car. No one was reported hurt in the incident.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
