100 years agoThomas Caldwell of Bonneville County got a surprise the morning of Feb. 21, 1924, when he looked out the window of his home at the junction of Willow and Crain creeks and saw a gray wolf measuring over 6 feet long. “The animal had entered the yard, evidently in search of food,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Mistaking it for a coyote, Caldwell raised his rifle and shot through a kitchen window, killing the animal at the first shot. Wolves bring a bounty of $50 in Bonneville County,” the paper reported.

75 years agoThe death of William Bradford, 41, at the railroad crossing on 19th Street, prompted Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning to ask the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce for help in obtaining proper electrical safety signals. Bradford was killed the night of Feb. 20, 1948, when the truck he was driving was struck broadside by a freight train. It was the first traffic death in the city and the county for the year. Urging close cooperation between the chamber, city, and county, Fanning suggested steps be taken to confer with Union Pacific Railroad officials. In a letter to Chamber President Aden Hyde he wrote, “The recent fatal accident which happened at one of our street railroad crossings points out the necessity of concerted action to see that the numerous railroad crossings inside the city limits and surrounding area are amply protected by some sort of electric signal.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

