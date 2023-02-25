100 years agoThomas Caldwell of Bonneville County got a surprise the morning of Feb. 21, 1924, when he looked out the window of his home at the junction of Willow and Crain creeks and saw a gray wolf measuring over 6 feet long. “The animal had entered the yard, evidently in search of food,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Mistaking it for a coyote, Caldwell raised his rifle and shot through a kitchen window, killing the animal at the first shot. Wolves bring a bounty of $50 in Bonneville County,” the paper reported.
75 years agoThe death of William Bradford, 41, at the railroad crossing on 19th Street, prompted Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning to ask the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce for help in obtaining proper electrical safety signals. Bradford was killed the night of Feb. 20, 1948, when the truck he was driving was struck broadside by a freight train. It was the first traffic death in the city and the county for the year. Urging close cooperation between the chamber, city, and county, Fanning suggested steps be taken to confer with Union Pacific Railroad officials. In a letter to Chamber President Aden Hyde he wrote, “The recent fatal accident which happened at one of our street railroad crossings points out the necessity of concerted action to see that the numerous railroad crossings inside the city limits and surrounding area are amply protected by some sort of electric signal.”
50 years agoIdaho Falls businessman Ben Cohne announced this week in 1973 that he was planning to build a convention center and motel complex with horse racing facilities that would be the largest between Chicago and the West Coast. According to United Press International, Cohne said the track facility would have an enclosed grandstand to accommodate 4,000 persons. He gave a cost estimate of $15 million. Partners included Bert H. Hansen, another Idaho Falls businessman, and Clarence E. Stone, a potato sales executive from Idaho Falls. Plans for the facility called for 50% financing through a stock sale approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The three Idaho Falls men would retain the other half of the stock and maintain control locally, the report said.
25 years agoEastern Idaho school officials were entertaining a “Junior Crime Stoppers” proposal in late February 1998, in which students would get bounties of $10 to $50 for giving information on school-related crimes such as vandalism, textbook thefts, or drugs and weapons in lockers and backpacks. “It’s comparable to the one we have in the county, only they would deal with misdemeanor crimes,” said David Smith, director of Bonneville County Crime Stoppers. Bonneville District 93 school board members said they thought it was a good idea and gave Smith permission to work with secondary school principals. Idaho Falls District 91 trustees heard the proposal for the first time Feb. 24 and were expected to act within the week, Superintendent Dale Manning said. Smith said Crime Stoppers would be willing to give each school $300 in seed money, but that schools would be responsible for supporting their programs from there.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.